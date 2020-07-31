ESS vs KET Dream11 | ESS vs KET Dream11 Team | ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction | ESS vs KET Playing11 | ESS vs KET English County Trophy
Match Detail
Time : 03:30 PM IST
Date : 1 July 2020
Royal London ODI Cup
County Ground, Chelmsford
Final Team Team & Tips Updates In Our New Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Playing11
ESS
Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Peter Siddle, Ben Allison , Michael Pepper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer
KET
Alex Blake, Hamidullah Qadri, Darren Stevens, Daniel Bell Drummond, Oliver Robinson, Heino Kuhn, Ollie Rayner, Harry Podmore, Jordan Cox, Matt Milnes, Mitchell Claydon
Squad
Essex
Ryan ten Doeschate (C), Simon Harmer, Dan Lawrence, Ravi Bopara, Varun Chopra, Matt Coles, Sam Cook, Adam Wheater (WK), Ashar Zaidi , Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Neil Wagner, Tom Westley
Kent
Sam Billings (c), Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, Matt Henry, Harry Podmore, Mitch Claydon, Imran Qayyum , Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Sean Dickson, Calum Haggett, Adam Rouse
Match Preview
In Grand League I recemend To go with 7-4 combination with Essex Dominated Side
Most Players Will Make Batsman Captain But we Will go With Bowler Captain in Few grand League teams, Try Any Bowler for Essex
Samuel Cook is Picked By Only 9% Users But we already Shown in stats given in telegram, How he dangerous he can be with his bowling on his day. He had taken 12 Wickets in a Match Vs Kent last year
Essex also defeated Sussex in their last match as they chased the total of 285 with four wickets in hand
Ashar Zaidi bowled extraordinarily to pick 2/32 in ten overs
Neil Wagner and Matt Coles supported him. Essex began well with Chopra and Wheater establishing the platform. Tom Westley top-scored with 88 and took them to the win
Dream11 Team
Team#1
WK : A Wheater
BAT : H Kuhn(c) , R ten Does , A Cook(vc) , D Bell Dru
AR : S Harmer , D Lawrence , D Stevens
BOWL : I Qayyum , H Qadri , H Podmore
Team#2
WK : A Wheater
BAT : H Kuhn(vc) , R ten Does , A Cook(c) , D Bell Dru
AR : S Harmer , D Lawrence , D Stevens
BOWL : I Qayyum , H Qadri , H Podmore