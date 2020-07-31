ESS vs KET Dream11 | ESS vs KET Dream11 Team | ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction | ESS vs KET Playing11 | ESS vs KET English County Trophy

Match Detail

Time : 03:30 PM IST

Date : 1 July 2020

Royal London ODI Cup

County Ground, Chelmsford

Expected Playing11

ESS

Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Peter Siddle, Ben Allison , Michael Pepper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer

KET

Alex Blake, Hamidullah Qadri, Darren Stevens, Daniel Bell Drummond, Oliver Robinson, Heino Kuhn, Ollie Rayner, Harry Podmore, Jordan Cox, Matt Milnes, Mitchell Claydon

Squad

Essex

Ryan ten Doeschate (C), Simon Harmer, Dan Lawrence, Ravi Bopara, Varun Chopra, Matt Coles, Sam Cook, Adam Wheater (WK), Ashar Zaidi , Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Neil Wagner, Tom Westley

Kent

Sam Billings (c), Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, Matt Henry, Harry Podmore, Mitch Claydon, Imran Qayyum , Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Sean Dickson, Calum Haggett, Adam Rouse

Match Preview

In Grand League I recemend To go with 7-4 combination with Essex Dominated Side

Most Players Will Make Batsman Captain But we Will go With Bowler Captain in Few grand League teams, Try Any Bowler for Essex

Samuel Cook is Picked By Only 9% Users But we already Shown in stats given in telegram, How he dangerous he can be with his bowling on his day. He had taken 12 Wickets in a Match Vs Kent last year

Essex also defeated Sussex in their last match as they chased the total of 285 with four wickets in hand

Ashar Zaidi bowled extraordinarily to pick 2/32 in ten overs

Neil Wagner and Matt Coles supported him. Essex began well with Chopra and Wheater establishing the platform. Tom Westley top-scored with 88 and took them to the win

Team#1

WK : A Wheater

BAT : H Kuhn(c) , R ten Does , A Cook(vc) , D Bell Dru

AR : S Harmer , D Lawrence , D Stevens

BOWL : I Qayyum , H Qadri , H Podmore

Team#2

WK : A Wheater

BAT : H Kuhn(vc) , R ten Does , A Cook(c) , D Bell Dru

AR : S Harmer , D Lawrence , D Stevens

BOWL : I Qayyum , H Qadri , H Podmore