ESS vs KET Live | ESS vs KET Live Score | ESS vs KET Live Streaming | ESS vs KET Playing11 | ESS vs KET English County Trophy Live

Live

Toss :

Match Detail

Time : 03:30 PM IST

Date : 1 July 2020

Royal London ODI Cup

County Ground, Chelmsford

Expected Playing11

ESS

Alastair Cook, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Nick Browne, Ryan ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer , Peter Siddle, Ben Allison , Michael Pepper

KET

Daniel Bell Drummond, Oliver Robinson, Alex Blake, Hamidullah Qadri, Darren Stevens,

Matt Milnes, Mitchell Claydon , Heino Kuhn, Ollie Rayner, Harry Podmore, Jordan Cox

Squad

Essex

Ryan ten Doeschate (C), Varun Chopra, Matt Coles, Simon Harmer, Ashar Zaidi , Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Neil Wagner, Tom Westley , Dan Lawrence, Ravi Bopara, Sam Cook, Adam Wheater (WK)

Kent

Sam Billings (c), Alex Blake, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Sean Dickson, Calum Haggett, Adam Rouse , Darren Stevens, Matt Henry, Harry Podmore, Mitch Claydon, Imran Qayyum

Match Preview

In Grand League I recemend To go with 7-4 combination with Essex Dominated Side

Most Players Will Make Batsman Captain But we Will go With Bowler Captain in Few grand League teams, Try Any Bowler for Essex

Samuel Cook is Picked By Only 9% Users But we already Shown in stats given in telegram, How he dangerous he can be with his bowling on his day. He had taken 12 Wickets in a Match Vs Kent last year

Essex also defeated Sussex in their last match as they chased the total of 285 with four wickets in hand

Ashar Zaidi bowled extraordinarily to pick 2/32 in ten overs

Neil Wagner and Matt Coles supported him. Essex began well with Chopra and Wheater establishing the platform. Tom Westley top-scored with 88 and took them to the win

Team#1

WK : A Wheater

BAT : H Kuhn(c) , R ten Does , A Cook(vc) , D Bell Dru

AR : S Harmer , D Lawrence , D Stevens

BOWL : I Qayyum , H Qadri , H Podmore

Team#2

WK : A Wheater

BAT : H Kuhn(vc) , R ten Does , A Cook(c) , D Bell Dru

AR : S Harmer , D Lawrence , D Stevens

BOWL : I Qayyum , H Qadri , H Podmore

Team#3

WK : A Wheater

BAT : H Kuhn(vc) , R ten Does , A Cook , D Bell Dru

AR : S Harmer(c) , D Lawrence , D Stevens

BOWL : I Qayyum , H Qadri , H Podmore

Team#4

WK : A Wheater

BAT : H Kuhn(c) , R ten Does , A Cook , D Bell Dru

AR : S Harmer(vc) , D Lawrence , D Stevens

BOWL : I Qayyum , H Qadri , H Podmore

Team#5

WK : A Wheater

BAT : H Kuhn , R ten Does , A Cook(vc) , D Bell Dru

AR : S Harmer(c) , D Lawrence , D Stevens

BOWL : I Qayyum , H Qadri , H Podmore

Team#6

WK : A Wheater

BAT : H Kuhn , R ten Does , A Cook(c) , D Bell Dru

AR : S Harmer(vc) , D Lawrence , D Stevens

BOWL : I Qayyum , H Qadri , H Podmore

ESS vs KET Live | ESS vs KET Live Score | ESS vs KET Live Streaming | ESS vs KET Playing11 | ESS vs KET English County Trophy Live