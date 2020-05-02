FBG vs UL live | FBG vs UL live score | FBG vs UL live scorecard | FBG vs UL CPBL live | FBG vs UL baseball live | live match | live update

Match Detail

FBG vs UL Dream11

Date : 02/05/2020

Time : 4.00 PM

Unity 7-Eleven Lions vs Fubon Guardians

CPBL 02 May 2020

FBG vs UL live

Expected Lineup

UL :

OF: C Kai Wen , C Liang Wei , T Chao Ting

IF : C Chieh Hsien , P Chieh Kai

P : C Chen Yen , P Wei Lun

C : C Chung Yu , L Yu Le

FBG :

OF : H Chin Lung , K Kou Lin , C Cheng Wei

IF : Lyi Chuan , Y Sen Hsu

P : H Sosa , B Woodall

C: D Pei Feng , L Yu Ying

Team#1

OF : C Kai Wen , L An Ko , C Liang Wei

IF : L Yi Chuan , F kuo Chen , Y Chai Wei , Y Sen Hsu

P : H Sosa(c)

C : D Pei Feng(vc)

Team#2

OF : C Kai Wen(vc) , L An Ko , C Liang Wei

IF : L Yi Chuan , F kuo Chen , Y Chai Wei , Y Sen Hsu

P : H Sosa(c)

C : D Pei Feng

Match Preview

Due to the recent Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, the CPBL decided to implement the behind closed doors policy. For the first time since 1990, the CPBL games will be played in empty stadiums without fans in attendance.

Fubon Guardians live score, schedule and results

Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions live score, schedule and results

2020 CPBL Season Begins With a Twist

The Taiwanese baseball season is upon us once again with the 2020 CPBL season returning on April 11. The Opening Day matchup will feature last year’s Taiwan Series Champion the Rakuten Monkeys taking on the CTBC Brothers at Taoyuan Stadium.CPBL Skill Level: Close to Double-A

Using a group of 38 players that returned from the MLB system that never reached to Double-A as our sample group, 10% of this group achieved borderline average performance in the CPBL, and only 2% of them became top-tier players. To sums it up, 90% of the players with less than Double-A experience will fail to have a career in the CPBL.

Another method to measure the skill level is to use the CPBL exports to the MLB system. In most case, CPBL players tend to begin in Double-A or Triple-A. We are using Ni Fu-Te, Tsao Chin-Hui and other foreign players who returned to the MLB system as examples.

Of course, there were exceptions too. Over the years, we have seen players with only Single-A experience performing well and players with MLB experience struggling hard in CPBL.

This is probably one of the most asked questions about the CPBL. In my personal opinion and from talking with MLB scouts, foreign players, the CPBL’s skill level on an average day is very close to Double-A, maybe go down to Single-A on its worst day.

The reason being, most of the time, foreign players or Taiwanese players who returned from the MLB system needed to be at least Double-A to have success in the CPBL. Taiwanese players with less than Double-A experience generally struggled in the CPBL.

At the end of the day, Taiwan’s CPBL is a giant mix pot of players from various skill levels. You will find former MLB, NPB, KBO, MiLB players playing on the same team with a few kids fresh out of university or high school.