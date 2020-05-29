FBR vs LEV Bundeliga 30 May 2020 | FBR vs LEV Dream11 | FBR vs LEV Dream11 Team | FBR vs LEV Dream11 Prediction

FBR vs LEV Bundeliga 30 May 2020 | FBR vs LEV Dream11 Preview | FBR vs LEV Dream11 Team

Match Detail

Date : 30 May 2020

Time : 00.00

FBR vs LEV , Bundesliga 30 May 2020

Match Preview

Freiburg

expected chance of winning is 20%, but this team actually wins 38% matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

expected chance of winning is 70%, but this team actually wins 54% matches

Dream Team

Team#1

GK : A Schwolow

DEF : S Bender , M Weiser , M Gulde , E Tapsoba

MID : K Bellarabi , K Demirbay(vc) , V Grifo

ST : K HavertZ(c) , K Volland , N Peterson

Team#2

GK : A Schwolow

DEF : S Bender , M Weiser , M Gulde , E Tapsoba

MID : K Bellarabi , K Demirbay(c) , V Grifo

ST : K HavertZ(vc) , K Volland , N Peterson

Team#3

GK : A Schwolow

DEF : S Bender , M Weiser , M Gulde , E Tapsoba

MID : K Bellarabi , K Demirbay , V Grifo

ST : K HavertZ(c) , K Volland(vc) , N Peterson

 