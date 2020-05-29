FBR vs LEV Bundeliga 30 May 2020 | FBR vs LEV Dream11 | FBR vs LEV Dream11 Team | FBR vs LEV Dream11 Prediction

FBR vs LEV Bundeliga 30 May 2020 | FBR vs LEV Dream11 Preview | FBR vs LEV Dream11 Team
Match Detail
Date : 30 May 2020
Time : 00.00
FBR vs LEV , Bundesliga 30 May 2020
Match Preview
Freiburg
expected chance of winning is 20%, but this team actually wins 38% matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
expected chance of winning is 70%, but this team actually wins 54% matches
Dream Team
Team#1
GK : A Schwolow
DEF : S Bender , M Weiser , M Gulde , E Tapsoba
MID : K Bellarabi , K Demirbay(vc) , V Grifo
ST : K HavertZ(c) , K Volland , N Peterson
Team#2
GK : A Schwolow
DEF : S Bender , M Weiser , M Gulde , E Tapsoba
MID : K Bellarabi , K Demirbay(c) , V Grifo
ST : K HavertZ(vc) , K Volland , N Peterson
Team#3
GK : A Schwolow
DEF : S Bender , M Weiser , M Gulde , E Tapsoba
MID : K Bellarabi , K Demirbay , V Grifo
ST : K HavertZ(c) , K Volland(vc) , N Peterson