FCS vs DVE Live | FCS vs DVE Vincy Premier League T10 Live | FCS vs DVE 30 May 2020 | Vincy Premier League Live

Match Detail

Date : 30 05 2020

Time : 10.00 PM

FCS vs DVE , Vincy Premier League T10

FCS vs DVE Live

Toss: DVE bat First

DVE : 70/8 ( 10 overs)

Full Scorecard:

DVE Batting:

Batsmen R B 4S 6S SR
Deron Greaves c GD Pope b ROO Jordan 0 2 0 0 0.00
Shammon Hooper c ROO Jordan b R Frederick 4 8 0 0 50.00
Lindon James (WK) c J Walters b R Frederick 4 4 1 0 100.00
Kody Horne runout (S Cain) 10 7 1 0 142.86
Ojay Matthews b C Stowe 9 8 1 0 112.50
Kensley Joseph Not out 2 2 0 0 100.00
Extra 5 (b 2, w 3, nb 0, lb 0)
Total 34/5 (5.2)
Yet To Bat A ThomasJ WilliamsS WilliaamsD BarnumM Edwards
BOWLING O M R W ECON
Ray Jordan 1 0 4 1 4.00
Rasheed Frederick 2 0 7 2 3.50
Kirton Lavia 0.5 0 9 0 10.80
Sealroy Williams 1 0 9 0 9.00
Chelson Stowe 0.2 0 3 1 9.00
Fall Of Wickets FOW Over
D Greaves 1-0 0.2
LOD James 2-10 1.5
S Hooper 3-19 3.1
K Horne 4-31 4.6
O Matthews 5-34 5.2

Bowling:

# Bowler O M R W

Official  Playing11:

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope
WK
Keron Cottoy
BAT
Ray Jordan
BAT
Ronald Scott
BAT
Jahiel Walters
BAT
Kirton Lavia
ALL
Sealroy Williams
ALL
Chelson Stowe
ALL
Sylvan Spencer
BOWL
Rasheed Frederick
BOWL
Selrick Cain
BOWL

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James
WK
Andrew Thomas
BAT
Deron Greaves
BAT
Javid Williams
ALL
Shammon Hooper
ALL
Kensley Joseph
ALL
Sealron Williaams
BOWL
Ojay Matthews
BOWL
Davian Barnum
BOWL
Maxwell Edwards
BOWL

Expected Playing11

DVE

Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Lindon James , Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte

FCE

Jahiel Walters, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams , Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Sealroy Williams, Kenroy Williams , Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope

Squad

Dark View Explorers

Kensley Joseph, Sealion Williams, Darius Martin,

Shammon hooper, Davian Barnum, FCS vs DVE

Andrew Thomas, Lindon James, Denson Hoyte,

Deron Greaves,Javid Williams, Kody Horne, FCS vs DVE

Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Jahiel Walters, Olanzo Bellingy, Ronald Scott, FCS vs DVE

Sealroy Williams, Renrick Williams, Gidron Pope,

Rasheed Frederick, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer ,

Kirton Lavia, Kenroy Williams

Chelson Stowe, Keron Cottoy,

 

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : L James

AR : S Hooper(c) , S Williams , S Wiiams

BOWL : D Martin , R Jordan(vc) , R Frederick

BAT : G Pope , D Greaves , D Hoyte ,J Williams

 

Team#2

WK : L James

AR : S Hooper(c) , S Williams , S Wiiams

BOWL : D Martin , R Jordan , R Frederick

BAT : G Pope , D Greaves , D Hoyte ,J Williams(VC)

 

