FCS vs DVE Live | FCS vs DVE Vincy Premier League T10 Live | FCS vs DVE 30 May 2020 | Vincy Premier League Live

CS vs DVE Live | Vincy Premier League T10 Live | FCS vs DVE 30 May 2020 | Vincy Premier League Live | live match | live score | live update | FCS vs DVE scorecard
Match Detail
Date : 30 05 2020
Time : 10.00 PM
FCS vs DVE , Vincy Premier League T10
FCS vs DVE Live
Toss: DVE bat First
DVE : 70/8 ( 10 overs)
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Full Scorecard:
DVE Batting:
|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4S
|6S
|SR
|Deron Greaves
|c GD Pope b ROO Jordan
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Shammon Hooper
|c ROO Jordan b R Frederick
|4
|8
|0
|0
|50.00
|Lindon James (WK)
|c J Walters b R Frederick
|4
|4
|1
|0
|100.00
|Kody Horne
|runout (S Cain)
|10
|7
|1
|0
|142.86
|Ojay Matthews
|b C Stowe
|9
|8
|1
|0
|112.50
|Kensley Joseph
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extra
|5 (b 2, w 3, nb 0, lb 0)
|Total
|34/5 (5.2)
|Yet To Bat
|A Thomas, J Williams, S Williaams, D Barnum, M Edwards
|BOWLING
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|Ray Jordan
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4.00
|Rasheed Frederick
|2
|0
|7
|2
|3.50
|Kirton Lavia
|0.5
|0
|9
|0
|10.80
|Sealroy Williams
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|Chelson Stowe
|0.2
|0
|3
|1
|9.00
|Fall Of Wickets
|FOW
|Over
|D Greaves
|1-0
|0.2
|LOD James
|2-10
|1.5
|S Hooper
|3-19
|3.1
|K Horne
|4-31
|4.6
|O Matthews
|5-34
|5.2
Bowling:
|#
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
Official Playing11:
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Gidron Pope
WK
Keron Cottoy
BAT
Ray Jordan
BAT
Ronald Scott
BAT
Jahiel Walters
BAT
Kirton Lavia
ALL
Sealroy Williams
ALL
Chelson Stowe
ALL
Sylvan Spencer
BOWL
Rasheed Frederick
BOWL
Selrick Cain
BOWL
Dark View Explorers
Lindon James
WK
Andrew Thomas
BAT
Deron Greaves
BAT
Javid Williams
ALL
Shammon Hooper
ALL
Kensley Joseph
ALL
Sealron Williaams
BOWL
Ojay Matthews
BOWL
Davian Barnum
BOWL
Maxwell Edwards
BOWL
Expected Playing11
DVE
Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Lindon James , Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte
FCE
Jahiel Walters, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams , Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Sealroy Williams, Kenroy Williams , Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope
Squad
Dark View Explorers
Kensley Joseph, Sealion Williams, Darius Martin,
Shammon hooper, Davian Barnum, FCS vs DVE
Andrew Thomas, Lindon James, Denson Hoyte,
Deron Greaves,Javid Williams, Kody Horne, FCS vs DVE
Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Jahiel Walters, Olanzo Bellingy, Ronald Scott, FCS vs DVE
Sealroy Williams, Renrick Williams, Gidron Pope,
Rasheed Frederick, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer ,
Kirton Lavia, Kenroy Williams
Chelson Stowe, Keron Cottoy,
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : L James
AR : S Hooper(c) , S Williams , S Wiiams
BOWL : D Martin , R Jordan(vc) , R Frederick
BAT : G Pope , D Greaves , D Hoyte ,J Williams
Team#2
WK : L James
AR : S Hooper(c) , S Williams , S Wiiams
BOWL : D Martin , R Jordan , R Frederick
BAT : G Pope , D Greaves , D Hoyte ,J Williams(VC)
OT vs AC Live | Olly Tapps XI vs Andy CornfordS XI Live Score | OT vs AC Live Scorecard | OT vs AC Playing11 | Guernsey Cricket Other T20 Live