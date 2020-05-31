FCS vs PRS XI Dream11 | FCS vs PRS XI Dream11 Team | FCS vs PRS XI Dream11 Prediction | FCS vs PRS XI Playing11

FCS vs PRS XI Dream11 | FCS vs PRS XI Dream11 Team | Prediction | Playing11

Match Detail

Date : 31 May 2020

Time : 17.30

FCS vs PRS XI , Vincy Premier League 31 May 2020

Expected Playing11

FCS
Keron Cottoy, Ronald Scott, Chelson Stowe, Gidron Pope, Sylvan Spencer, Jahiel Walters, Rasheed Frederick , Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Selrick Cain, Ray JordaN, FCS vs PRS XI
PRS XI

Miles Bascombe, Neil Baptiste, Kenory Martin, Ian Allen, Deighton Butler, Dyke Cato, Marvin Harry, Nixon McleaN , Kishore Shallow, Luke Browne, Denis Byam , FCS vs PRS XI

Dream11 Team

Team#1

WK : K Shallow

BAT : G Pope , L Browne , O Bellingy , M Bascombe

AR : K Lavia(vc) , K Martin ,S Williams , FCS vs PRS XI

BOWL : C Stowe(c) , M Harry , R Frederick

Team#2

WK : K Shallow

BAT : G Pope , L Browne , O Bellingy , M Bascombe

AR : K Lavia(c) , K Martin ,S Williams , FCS vs PRS XI

BOWL : C Stowe(vc) , M Harry , R Frederick

 