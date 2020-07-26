FPV vs DPS Live | FPV vs DPS Live Score | FPV vs DPS Playing11 | FPV vs DPS Emirates D10 Tournanment 26 July 2020

FPV vs DPS Live | FPV vs DPS Live Score | FPV vs DPS Playing11 | FPV vs DPS Emirates D10 Tournanment 26 July 2020 | FPV vs DPS Player Record

Fujairah Pacific Ventures
Dubai Pulse Secure
Match Yet To Begin

Emirates D10 Tournament, 2020

ICC Academy, Dubai

Start Date : 26 July 2020

Match Detail

Date : 26 July 2020

Time : 5.30 PM

Expected Playing11

FPV

Hamdan Tahir (WK), Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani , Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu

DPS

Adnaan Khan (WK), Umar Hafeez, Fahad Tariq, Mohammad Rashid, Faisal Amin, Fahad Nawaz, Imran Haider, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Fahad Al Hashmi

Squad

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Hamdan Tahir, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani, Maroof Merchant, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid , Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee

Dubai Pulse Secure

Aagam Shah, Faizan Sheikh, Shafaqat Ali, Mohammad Rashid, Fahad Al Hashmi, Abdul Rehman, Umar Hafeez, Imran Haider , Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Usman Munir, Fahad Nawaz

Dream11 Team

Player Record

Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS)

Fawad Nawaz

1st Match : 19 balls 29 | 4 fours 1 six | strike rate 152

2nd Match: 22 balls 50 runs 7 | fours and 2 sixes | strike rate 227

Faisal Amin
1st Match: 15 balls 31 | 1 four 3 sixes | strike rate 206

2nd Match: 15 balls 23 | 4 fours |sr 153 and 2 overs | 1 maiden over and 1 wkt | eco 1.5

Fahad Tariq
1st Match: Grabbed 2 Fine wkts

Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FPV)

Waseem Muhammed
16 balls 26 |3 fours 1 six | strike rate 162

Asif Khan
11 balls 30 | 2 fours 3 sixes | strike rate 272

16 balls 21 | 3 fours | strike rate 131

Basil Hameed
15 ball 33 | 4 fours 2 sixes | strike rate 220

Alishan Sharafu
13 balls 39 |2 fours 4 sixes| strike rate 300

Suchit Sharma
Grabbed 3 fine wkts at 3.5 economy

Hassan Khaleed also was able to take 2 wkts
Luqman Hazrat also showed some awesome all-round abilities

 