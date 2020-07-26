FPV vs DPS Live | FPV vs DPS Live Score | FPV vs DPS Playing11 | FPV vs DPS Emirates D10 Tournanment 26 July 2020 | FPV vs DPS Player Record
Live
Emirates D10 Tournament, 2020
ICC Academy, Dubai
Start Date : 26 July 2020
Match Detail
Date : 26 July 2020
Time : 5.30 PM
Expected Playing11
FPV
Hamdan Tahir (WK), Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani , Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu
DPS
Adnaan Khan (WK), Umar Hafeez, Fahad Tariq, Mohammad Rashid, Faisal Amin, Fahad Nawaz, Imran Haider, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Fahad Al Hashmi
Squad
Fujairah Pacific Ventures
Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Hamdan Tahir, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani, Maroof Merchant, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid , Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee
Dubai Pulse Secure
Aagam Shah, Faizan Sheikh, Shafaqat Ali, Mohammad Rashid, Fahad Al Hashmi, Abdul Rehman, Umar Hafeez, Imran Haider , Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Usman Munir, Fahad Nawaz
Player Record
Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS)
Fawad Nawaz
1st Match : 19 balls 29 | 4 fours 1 six | strike rate 152
2nd Match: 22 balls 50 runs 7 | fours and 2 sixes | strike rate 227
Faisal Amin
1st Match: 15 balls 31 | 1 four 3 sixes | strike rate 206
2nd Match: 15 balls 23 | 4 fours |sr 153 and 2 overs | 1 maiden over and 1 wkt | eco 1.5
Fahad Tariq
1st Match: Grabbed 2 Fine wkts
Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FPV)
Waseem Muhammed
16 balls 26 |3 fours 1 six | strike rate 162
Asif Khan
11 balls 30 | 2 fours 3 sixes | strike rate 272
16 balls 21 | 3 fours | strike rate 131
Basil Hameed
15 ball 33 | 4 fours 2 sixes | strike rate 220
Alishan Sharafu
13 balls 39 |2 fours 4 sixes| strike rate 300
Suchit Sharma
Grabbed 3 fine wkts at 3.5 economy
Hassan Khaleed also was able to take 2 wkts
Luqman Hazrat also showed some awesome all-round abilities