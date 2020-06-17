FRK vs SCH Dream11 | FRK vs SCH Dream11 Team | FRK vs SCH Dream11 Prediction | FRK vs SCH Lineup

Match Detail

Date : 17-06-2020

Time : 10.00PM

FRK vs SCH , 17 JUN 2020

Probable Playing11

Eintracht Frankfurt

David Abraham, Lucas Torró, Dominik Kohr, Kevin Trapp, Makoto Hasebe, Evan Ndicka, , Filip Kostic , Danny da Costa, Bas Dost, Daichi Kamada, Djibril Sow

Schalke 04

Ozan Kabak, Juan Miranda, Jonjoe Kenny, Alexander Nübel, Daniel Caligiuri, Ahmed Kutucu, Nassim Boujellab , Bastian Oczipka, Alessandro Schöpf, Weston McKennie, Can Bozdogan

GK : K Trapp

DEF : M Hintereg , J Kenny , S Ilsanker , A Toure , D Abraham

MID : D Caligiuri , F Kostic(vc) , WMckennie

ST : A Silva(c) , M Gegoritsch

Preview

FRK vs SCH Dream11 | FRK vs SCH Dream11 Team | FRK vs SCH Dream11 Prediction | FRK vs SCH Lineup Bas Dost can pack a punch in the final third for Frankfurt. Dost has five goals from 975 minutes in the league this season.Patrick Hemmerman has impressed in the attacking midfield role for Goldbach. Hemmerman has five goals and five assists in the league this season.

Eintracht Frankfurt

expected chance of winning is 60%, but this team actually wins 63% matches

FC Schalke 04

expected chance of winning is 25%, but this team actually wins 1% matches