FRK vs SCH Dream11 | FRK vs SCH Dream11 Team | FRK vs SCH Dream11 Prediction | FRK vs SCH Lineup
Match Detail
Date : 17-06-2020
Time : 10.00PM
FRK vs SCH , 17 JUN 2020
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Probable Playing11
Eintracht Frankfurt
David Abraham, Lucas Torró, Dominik Kohr, Kevin Trapp, Makoto Hasebe, Evan Ndicka, , Filip Kostic , Danny da Costa, Bas Dost, Daichi Kamada, Djibril Sow
Schalke 04
Ozan Kabak, Juan Miranda, Jonjoe Kenny, Alexander Nübel, Daniel Caligiuri, Ahmed Kutucu, Nassim Boujellab , Bastian Oczipka, Alessandro Schöpf, Weston McKennie, Can Bozdogan
Dream11 Team#1
GK : K Trapp
DEF : M Hintereg , J Kenny , S Ilsanker , A Toure , D Abraham
MID : D Caligiuri , F Kostic(vc) , WMckennie
ST : A Silva(c) , M Gegoritsch
Dream11 Team#1
GK : K Trapp
DEF : M Hintereg , J Kenny , S Ilsanker , A Toure , D Abraham
MID : D Caligiuri , F Kostic(c) , WMckennie
ST : A Silva(vc) , M Gegoritsch
Preview
FRK vs SCH Dream11 | FRK vs SCH Dream11 Team | FRK vs SCH Dream11 Prediction | FRK vs SCH Lineup Bas Dost can pack a punch in the final third for Frankfurt. Dost has five goals from 975 minutes in the league this season.Patrick Hemmerman has impressed in the attacking midfield role for Goldbach. Hemmerman has five goals and five assists in the league this season.
Eintracht Frankfurt
expected chance of winning is 60%, but this team actually wins 63% matches
FC Schalke 04
expected chance of winning is 25%, but this team actually wins 1% matches