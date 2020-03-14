Dhoni

7 seconds ago

Comments: 0 7 seconds agoComments: 0

FS vs NC Dream11 | FS vs NC Dream11 Team | FS vs NC Dream11 Prediction | CSA Provincial ODD FS vs NC | Free State vs Northern Cape | FS vs NC Dream11 tips

FS vs NC Match Details:

Free State vs Northern Cape (FS vs NC)

CSA Provincial ODD

Venue: University of Free State Ground, Bloemfontein

When: 15 Mar 2020, 09:30 SAST

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

FS vs NC Match Preview:

The 2019–20 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge is a domestic one-day cricket tournament that is currently taking place in South Africa from October to March 2020.

The tournament is being played in parallel with the 2019–20 CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup, a first-class competition which features the same teams.

Bloemfontein- Magnifisan Free State’s bowlers led the team to their second successive win in their CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge campaign against Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) in Johannesburg this past weekend.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Free State bowlers put on an excellent performance to restrict Central Gauteng Lions to 127 all out after 39 overs.

Left-arm spinner Sean Whitehead was once again the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 wickets for 21 runs in 10 overs.

FS vs NC Dream11:

Free State skipper, Patrick Botha, also displayed excellence form with the ball, claiming 2 wickets for 3 runs in just 7 balls.

Romano Terblanche (7-1-23-2), Duan Jansen (7-2-31-1), Shadley van Schalkwyk (6-1-16-1) and Nealan van Heerden (3-0-12-1) also registered their names on the wicket-taker’s list.

In return, the VKB Knights batsman, Andries Gous, scored a half-century (62 from 31 balls) to help Free State cruise to victory with 5 wickets in hand and 33 overs remaining.

FS vs NC Expected Playing11:

Free State (FS)

D Ridgaard W Makwetu A Gous P Visser K Mogotsi P Mogoera P Botha D Jansen S Van Schalkwyk T Mnyaka T Ntuli

Northern Cape (NC):

A Mnci G Mokoena K Petersen P Kruger E Kemm O Pienaar A Swanepoel J Snyman M Budaza G Cloete K Mohale

Best FS vs NC Dream11 Team Tips:

FS vs NC Team #1:

Wicket Keeper : D Ridgaard

Batsmen : A Gous(c), H Olivier, P Visser, K Petersen, P Kruger

All Rounder : J Snymam(vc), A Swanepoel

Bowlers : S Van Schalkwyk, T Mnyaka, M Budaza

FS vs NC Team #2:

Wicket Keeper : D Ridgaard

Batsmen : A Gous(vc), H Olivier, P Visser, K Petersen, P Kruger

All Rounder : J Snymam(c), A Swanepoel

Bowlers : S Van Schalkwyk, T Mnyaka, M Budaza

KCC vs USRC Dream11 | KCC vs USRC dream11 Team | KCC vs USRC Dream11 Prediction | Hong Kong ODD Dream11

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

