FS vs NC Live | FS vs NC Live Score | FS vs NC Live Scorecard | CSA Provincial ODD Live | Live Streaming 

10 seconds ago
FS vs NC Match Details:

Free State vs Northern Cape (FS vs NC)

CSA Provincial ODD

Venue: University of Free State Ground, Bloemfontein

When: 15 Mar 2020, 09:30 SAST

Toss:

FS vs NC Match Preview:

The 2019–20 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge is a domestic one-day cricket tournament that is currently taking place in South Africa from October to March 2020.

The tournament is being played in parallel with the 2019–20 CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup, a first-class competition which features the same teams.

Left-arm spinner Sean Whitehead was once again the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 wickets for 21 runs in 10 overs.

Bloemfontein- Magnifisan Free State’s bowlers led the team to their second successive win in their CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge campaign against Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) in Johannesburg this past weekend.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Free State bowlers put on an excellent performance to restrict Central Gauteng Lions to 127 all out after 39 overs.

FS vs NC Dream11:

Free State skipper, Patrick Botha, also displayed excellence form with the ball, claiming 2 wickets for 3 runs in just 7 balls.

In return, the VKB Knights batsman, Andries Gous, scored a half-century (62 from 31 balls) to help Free State cruise to victory with 5 wickets in hand and 33 overs remaining.

Romano Terblanche (7-1-23-2), Duan Jansen (7-2-31-1), Shadley van Schalkwyk (6-1-16-1) and Nealan van Heerden (3-0-12-1) also registered their names on the wicket-taker’s list.

FS vs NC Expected Playing11:

Free State (FS)

  1. D Ridgaard
  2. P Mogoera
  3. P Botha
  4. D Jansen
  5. S Van Schalkwyk
  6. T Mnyaka
  7. T Ntuli
  8. W Makwetu
  9. A Gous
  10. P Visser
  11. K Mogotsi

Northern Cape (NC):

  1. A Mnci
  2. G Mokoena
  3. O Pienaar
  4. A Swanepoel
  5. J Snyman
  6. M Budaza
  7. G Cloete
  8. K Mohale
  9. K Petersen
  10. P Kruger
  11. E Kemm
FS vs NC Dream11

Best  FS vs NC Dream11 Team Tips:

FS vs NC Team #1:

Wicket Keeper : D Ridgaard

Batsmen : A Gous(c), H Olivier, P Visser, K Petersen, P Kruger

All Rounder : J Snymam(vc), A Swanepoel

Bowlers : S Van Schalkwyk, T Mnyaka, M Budaza

FS vs NC Team #2:

Wicket Keeper : D Ridgaard

Batsmen : A Gous(vc), H Olivier, P Visser, K Petersen, P Kruger

All Rounder : J Snymam(c), A Swanepoel

Bowlers : S Van Schalkwyk, T Mnyaka, M Budaza

Categories
