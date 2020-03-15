FS vs NC Live | FS vs NC Live Score | FS vs NC Live Scorecard | CSA Provincial ODD Live | Live Streaming
FS vs NC Match Details:
Free State vs Northern Cape (FS vs NC)
CSA Provincial ODD
Venue: University of Free State Ground, Bloemfontein
When: 15 Mar 2020, 09:30 SAST
FS vs NC Live Score
Toss:
FS vs NC Match Preview:
The 2019–20 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge is a domestic one-day cricket tournament that is currently taking place in South Africa from October to March 2020.
The tournament is being played in parallel with the 2019–20 CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup, a first-class competition which features the same teams.
Left-arm spinner Sean Whitehead was once again the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 wickets for 21 runs in 10 overs.
Bloemfontein- Magnifisan Free State’s bowlers led the team to their second successive win in their CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge campaign against Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) in Johannesburg this past weekend.
After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Free State bowlers put on an excellent performance to restrict Central Gauteng Lions to 127 all out after 39 overs.
FS vs NC Dream11:
Free State skipper, Patrick Botha, also displayed excellence form with the ball, claiming 2 wickets for 3 runs in just 7 balls.
In return, the VKB Knights batsman, Andries Gous, scored a half-century (62 from 31 balls) to help Free State cruise to victory with 5 wickets in hand and 33 overs remaining.
Romano Terblanche (7-1-23-2), Duan Jansen (7-2-31-1), Shadley van Schalkwyk (6-1-16-1) and Nealan van Heerden (3-0-12-1) also registered their names on the wicket-taker’s list.
FS vs NC Expected Playing11:
Free State (FS)
- D Ridgaard
- P Mogoera
- P Botha
- D Jansen
- S Van Schalkwyk
- T Mnyaka
- T Ntuli
- W Makwetu
- A Gous
- P Visser
- K Mogotsi
Northern Cape (NC):
- A Mnci
- G Mokoena
- O Pienaar
- A Swanepoel
- J Snyman
- M Budaza
- G Cloete
- K Mohale
- K Petersen
- P Kruger
- E Kemm
Best FS vs NC Dream11 Team Tips:
FS vs NC Team #1:
Wicket Keeper : D Ridgaard
Batsmen : A Gous(c), H Olivier, P Visser, K Petersen, P Kruger
All Rounder : J Snymam(vc), A Swanepoel
Bowlers : S Van Schalkwyk, T Mnyaka, M Budaza
FS vs NC Team #2:
Wicket Keeper : D Ridgaard
Batsmen : A Gous(vc), H Olivier, P Visser, K Petersen, P Kruger
All Rounder : J Snymam(c), A Swanepoel
Bowlers : S Van Schalkwyk, T Mnyaka, M Budaza
