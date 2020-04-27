GAN vs MGK Dream11 | GAN vs MGK Dream11 team | GAN vs MGK Dream11 prediction | Turkmenistan Basketball League

Match Details

GAN vs MGK,

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020

Date: Monday, April 27, 2020

Time : 05:30 PM

Expected Starting Lineup

Gara Altyn:

Azat Tachmammedov (PG), Mhammad Aramammedov (SG), Batyr Bayramaliev (SF), Gennady Morozov (PF), Shalar Khydyrov (C)

MGSK :

Timur Allanurov (PG), Alexander Arkhipov (SG), Meylis Hangeldyev (SF),Mardan Khojamedov (PF), Maxim Otbozim (C)

Squad



Gara Altyn:Azat Tachmammedov, Islam Taganov, Azim Mollaev, Muhammad Arazmammedov, Didar Toryaev,Nurgeldy Garlyev, Shalar Khydyrov, Arslan Charyev, Maksat Khodzhamberdyev Azat Tachmammedov, Islam Taganov, Azim Mollaev, Muhammad Arazmammedov, Didar Toryaev,Nurgeldy Garlyev, Shalar Khydyrov, Arslan Charyev, Maksat Khodzhamberdyev Shohrat Amanov, Batyr Bayramaliev, Ismail Magtymov, Perhat Amanov, Gennady Morozov, Nikita Prikazov, MGSK:

Timur Allanurov, Nikolay Agaloyan, Alexander Arkhipov, Nurmammet Akyev, Meylis Hangeldyev, Halmyrad Durdyev, Grigory Zakharov, Maxim Otbozin, Rustam Bagshiyev, Georgy Huseynov Rustam Bekmuhammedov, Kurbanguly Khojagulyev, Mardan Khojamedov, Rustam Kelbiev,

Best picks for GAN vs MGK

Gara Altyn

Azat Tachmammedov

Muhammad Arazmammedov

Shalar Khydyrov

Gennady Morozov

MGSK

Timur Allanurov

Nurmammet Akyev

Meylis Hangeldyev

Maxim Otbozin

My Dream11 Team

Team #1

Bayramaliev, Hangeldyev, Arkhipov, Bayramaliev,

Hangeldyev, Morozov, Khojamedov,

Otbozin, Charyev, Khydyrov

Team #2

PG T Allanurov (SP)

SG N Akyev, M Arazmammdov

SF R Bekmuhammedov

PF G Morozov, R Kelbiev

C S Khydyrov, R Bagshiyev

Team #3

PG T Allanurov

SG N Akyev(SP), M Arazmammdov

SF R Bekmuhammedov

PF G Morozov, R Kelbiev

C S Khydyrov, R Bagshiyev

Match Preview

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020, The reason being that this small town tournament wrings spoken and viewed worldwide is due to the people frustrated with no entertainment.

All the sports events have been Postponded in various parts of the world so that the safety of the players and the audience is preserved.

On this day 2 of the tournament we have Gara Altyn who will face two teams on the same day back to back.

We will provide you a probable starting lineup, team squad, and Dream11 Match Preview, dream11 Fantasy Team, and tips, We also provide live match score updates and match status here

In their first game of the day, GAN faces Talyp Sports.

In the second outing of the day, GAN will face MGSK in the same venue.

Playing two games in a row can be a disadvantage for the GAN but again they will be in a flow for the duration of 2 games which will be tough to break.

He has to see how GAN survives this doubleheader.