GAN vs MGK Live | Turkmenistan Basketball League Live | GAN vs MGK Live score | GAN vs MGK Live scorecard | GAN vs MGK basketball Live

GAN vs MGK Live | Turkmenistan Basketball League
Match Details
GAN vs MGK,
Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020
Date: Monday, April 27, 2020
Time : 05:30 PM
GAN vs MGK basketball Live score
Expected Starting Lineup
Gara Altyn:
Azat Tachmammedov (PG), Mhammad Aramammedov (SG), Batyr Bayramaliev (SF), Gennady Morozov (PF), Shalar Khydyrov (C)
MGSK :
Timur Allanurov (PG), Alexander Arkhipov (SG), Meylis Hangeldyev (SF),Mardan Khojamedov (PF), Maxim Otbozim (C)
Squad
Gara Altyn:Azat Tachmammedov, Islam Taganov, Azim Mollaev, Muhammad Arazmammedov, Didar Toryaev,Nurgeldy Garlyev, Shalar Khydyrov, Arslan Charyev, Maksat KhodzhamberdyevShohrat Amanov, Batyr Bayramaliev, Ismail Magtymov, Perhat Amanov, Gennady Morozov, Nikita Prikazov,
MGSK:
Timur Allanurov, Nikolay Agaloyan, Alexander Arkhipov, Nurmammet Akyev, Meylis Hangeldyev,
Halmyrad Durdyev, Grigory Zakharov, Maxim Otbozin, Rustam Bagshiyev, Georgy Huseynov
Rustam Bekmuhammedov, Kurbanguly Khojagulyev, Mardan Khojamedov, Rustam Kelbiev,
Best picks for GAN vs MGK
Azat Tachmammedov
Muhammad Arazmammedov
Shalar Khydyrov
Gennady Morozov
Timur Allanurov
Nurmammet Akyev
Meylis Hangeldyev
Maxim Otbozin
My Dream11 Team
Team #1
Bayramaliev, Hangeldyev, Arkhipov, Bayramaliev,
Hangeldyev, Morozov, Khojamedov,
Otbozin, Charyev, Khydyrov
Team #2
PG T Allanurov (SP)
SG N Akyev, M Arazmammdov
SF R Bekmuhammedov
PF G Morozov, R Kelbiev
C S Khydyrov, R Bagshiyev
Team #3
PG T Allanurov
SG N Akyev(SP), M Arazmammdov
SF R Bekmuhammedov
PF G Morozov, R Kelbiev
C S Khydyrov, R Bagshiyev
Match Preview
Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020, The reason being that this small town tournament wrings spoken and viewed worldwide is due to the people frustrated with no entertainment.
All the sports events have been Postponded in various parts of the world so that the safety of the players and the audience is preserved.
On this day 2 of the tournament we have Gara Altyn who will face two teams on the same day back to back.
We will provide you a probable starting lineup, team squad, and Dream11 Match Preview, dream11 Fantasy Team, and tips, We also provide live match score updates and match status here
In their first game of the day, GAN faces Talyp Sports.
In the second outing of the day, GAN will face MGSK in the same venue.
Playing two games in a row can be a disadvantage for the GAN but again they will be in a flow for the duration of 2 games which will be tough to break.
He has to see how GAN survives this doubleheader.
