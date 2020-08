GHC vs GHG Live | Finnish Premier League Live Score | GHC vs GHG Live Playing11 | GHC vs GHG Player Detail | GHC vs GHG Live Streaming

Match Detail

Greater Helsinki CC vs GYM Helsinki Gymkha

Date : 14 Aug 2020

Time : 8.00 PM

Finnish Premier League , 14 Aug 2020

Expected Playing11

GHG

F Shahzad

P Saharan

N Khalid

J Jan

S Brar

A Jaleel

N Raza

M Gawas

S Gondal

A Rehman

I Yousefzai

U Akhtar

GHC

Adnan Ahmed

Abdullah Attique

C Shahzad Shabbir

Naveed Shahid

Sohail Amin

Rizwan Ali

Kamran Waheed

Ghulfam Nazir

Ziaur Rehman

Ali Waris

Kashif Muhammad

Squad

GHC

Praveen Kumar Garhwal , Abdullah Attique, Adnan Ahmed, Kamran Waheed, Ghulfam Nazir, Ali Waris, Rizwan Ali, Ronald Peter, Kashif Muhammad , Asad Ijaz, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Sohail Amin, Aitzaz Hussain, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir

GHG

J Jan, S Brar, A Jaleel, F Shahzad, P Saharan, I Yousefzai, U Akhtar , N Khalid, N Raza, M Gawas, S Gondal, A Rehman

Match Preview

The Pitch bowlers enjoyed the conditions at this venue during the T20 tournament. They will be crucial on this surface with the batsmen likely to have some trouble putting them away

Lost both their T20 in local community encounters this week . Key Players are Captain Tonmoy Kumar Saha 428 runs & 36 wkts last season , BTCvscricket scored 41 & 5 wkts BBI 3/11 , 21 runs & 4/23 (T20). Md Nurul Huda is a potential game changer, leading wicket taker 145 wkts , all-rounder 30 wkts & 413 runs

Team#1

WK : A Attiqe

BAT : S Ur Rehman , G Nazir , A Ahmad , H Mukhtar(vc)

AR : Z Rehman(c) , N Shahid , P Saharan

BOWL : F Shahazad , S Aminm , M Gawas

Team#2

WK : A Attiqe

BAT : S Ur Rehman , G Nazir , A Ahmad , H Mukhtar(c)

AR : Z Rehman(vc) , N Shahid , P Saharan

BOWL : F Shahazad , S Aminm , M Gawas