GHG vs BTC Live | GHG vs BTC Playing11 | GHG vs BTC Finninsh Premier League T20 28 July 2020
Live
Finnish Premier League, 2020
Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava
Start Date : 28 July 2020
Match Detail
Finnish Premier League T20
Match 9
Date : Wednesday, June 10th
Time : 8:30 PM IST
Venue : Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava.
Expected Playing11
GHG
Muhammad Gawas, Bilal Masud, Ahmad Jaleel, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman , Pankaj Saharan, Saif-ur-Rehman, Ali Masood, Simranjit Brar, Shahid Gondal
BTC
Tonmoy Saha, Nurul Huda, Muhammad Imrul Abedin, Rony Sardar, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Sarwar Jahan , Mehran Amin, Belayat Khan, Osman Ibrahim, Shahrukh Ali, Habib Al Amin
Squad
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana
Faisal Shahzad (C), Irfan Yousefzai, Javed Jan, Noufal Khalid, Ahmad Jaleel, Shahid Gondal, Pankaj Saharan, Muhammad Hassan, Qais Yousufzai, Muhammad Gawas, and Nouman Raza , Simranjeet Brar, Umer Akhtar, Atti Rehman, Mohamed Azhar
Bengal Tigers CC
Tonmoy Saha (C), Muhammad Imrul Abedin, Rony Sardar, Habib Al Amin, Mazidul Islam, Mehran Amin, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Sowgat Kundu, Sarwar Jahan, Belayet Khan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Shahrukh Ali, Nurul Huda, and Mohammad Rony , Osman Ibrahim, Mohiuddin-Al Belal, Shahed Alam, Mannan Sorhabbali Arshed, Tushar Sarkar
Top Player
- Faisal Shahzad has scored 42 runs and picked up 2 wickets as well for GYM Helsinki Gymkhana in 2 games.
- In 2 games, Muhammad Ghawas managed to score 35 runs with his willow and scalped 4 wickets as well with the ball at an economy rate of 5.14.
- Atti Rehman has bagged 4 wickets bowling at an economy rate 4.75 runs per over in 2 matches.
- Nurul Huda is the top run-getter for the Tigers with 44 runs in 2 games at a strike rate of 137.50.
- Tonmoy Saha has contributed 21 runs with his bat and clinched 4 wickets with the ball in 2 matches.
- In 2 games, Belayat Khan has bagged 3 wickets while bowling with an economy rate of 7.
Dream11 Team
WK: T Sarker
BAT: O Ibrahim, A Jaleel, M Gawas
AR: N Huda, B Khan, F Shahzad (C), P Saharan
BOWL: T Saha (VC), J Jan, A Rehman