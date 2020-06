GHG vs FPC Live | GHG vs FPC Live Scorecard | GHG vs FPC Playing11 | GHG vs FPC Live Streaming

GHG vs FPC Live | GHG vs FPC Live Scorecard | Playing11 | Live Streaming | Dream11 Team | Match Preview

Match Detail

Date : 08 Jun 2020

Time : 8.30PM

GHG vs FPC , Finnish Premier League T20

Live :

Toss :

Official Playing11

GHG : Not Confirmed…

FPC : Not Confirmed…

Expected Playing11

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs FPC Finnish Pakistani Club (GHG Playing11)

A Jaleel, S Brar, U Akthar, S Gondal, F Shahzad, M Gawas, J Jan, A Rehman , P Saharan, N Raza, I Yousufzai

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs FPC Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC Playing11)

K Saeed, B Khan, M Aqeel, W Qureshi, S Karim, K Qureshi, N Malekzaei and A Khan , Y Ghous, Z Waheed, M Tariq Sarafraz

Squad

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana

Muhammad Gawas, Shahid Gondal, Faisal Shahzad, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousefzai, Umair Akhtar , Simaranjit Brar , Ahmad Jaleel, Nouman Raza, Pankaj Saharan, Noufal Khalid, Javed Jan

Finnish Pakistani Club

Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Yousaf Ghous, Bilal Khan, Waseem Qureshi, Qaiser Siddique, Khalid Saeed, Aqib Qureshi, Irfan Khan , Nadeem Qureshi, AA Qureshi, Kashif Shaukat

Match Preview

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs FPC Finnish Pakistani Club Another low scoring encounter is on the slightly overcast conditions aiding the pacers.

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs FPC Finnish Pakistani Club FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, on the other hand, will begin their campaign from this game.

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs FPC Finnish Pakistani Club They would be looking to start-off without showing any signs of rust in their gameplay

GHG vs FPC While the fast bowlers should get the new ball to swing, there isn’t much help on offer for the spinners.

GHG vs FPC GYM Helsinki Gymkhana have already played a game in the tournament which they lost.

Team#1

WK : S Brar

BAT : M Gawas , K Saeed , W Qureshi , Y Ghous

AR : F Shahzad(c) , B Khan(vc) , N Qureshi

BOWL : A Rehman , J Jan , I Yousefzai

Team#2

WK : S Brar

BAT : M Gawas , K Saeed , W Qureshi , Y Ghous

AR : F Shahzad(vc) , B Khan(c) , N Qureshi

BOWL : A Rehman , J Jan , I Yousefzai

Team#3

WK : S Brar

BAT : M Gawas , K Saeed , W Qureshi(c) , Y Ghous

AR : F Shahzad(vc) , B Khan , N Qureshi

BOWL : A Rehman , J Jan , I Yousefzai

Team#4

WK : S Brar

BAT : M Gawas , K Saeed , W Qureshi(vc) , Y Ghous

AR : F Shahzad(c) , B Khan , N Qureshi

BOWL : A Rehman , J Jan , I Yousefzai