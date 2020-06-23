GHG vs GHC Live | GHG vs GHC Live Scorecard | GHG vs GHC Live Streaming | GHG vs GHC Playing11

GHG vs GHC Live | GHG vs GHC Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | Playing11
Match Detail
Date : 23 Jun 2020
Time : 8.30 Pm
GHG vs GHC Live 23 Jun 2020
Live
Toss :
Probable Playnig11
Helsinki Gymkhana
Simranjeet Brar, Ahmad Jaleel, Shahid Gondal, Pankaj Saharan, Javed Jan, Mohammed Azhar, Atti Rahman , Qais Yousufzai , Faisal Shahzad, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Gawas
Greater Helsinki CC
Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Ghulfam Nazir, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad , Ronald Peter , Ziaur Rehman, Sohail Amin, Asad Ijaz, Abdullah Attiqe, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- Matches start & end punctularly
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
- Full mat from Berne CC will be used
- There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
- STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
- Subs (only 12th man)
- Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
- Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
- All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
- Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
- One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
- Helmets are compulsory
- Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
- Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”