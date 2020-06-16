GNGW vs ULS Dream11 | GNGW vs ULS Dream11 Team | GNGW vs ULS Lineup

June 16, 2020 admin Football, Korean League, Sports News 0

live
live

GNGW vs ULS Dream11 | GNGW vs ULS Dream11 Team | GNGW vs ULS Lineup

Match Detail

Start date: 16 Jun 2020

Time : 15:30

Location: Chuncheon

Venue: Chuncheon Songam Sports Town

Referee: Dong Jun Lee, South Korea

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Probable Lineup

GNGW

  • Kwang-yeon Lee
  • Kwang-hun Shin
  • Chae-min Im
  • Yeong-bin Kim
  • Se-gye Sin
  • Guk-yeong Han
  • Hyeon-sik Lee
  • Kyeong-jung Kim
  • Mu-yeol Ko
  • Jae-wan Jo
  • Seung-dae Kim

ULS

  • Hyeon-uh Jo
  • Tae-hwan Kim
  • Seung-hyun Jung
  • Dave Bulthuis
  • Jason Davidson
  • Du-jae Won
  • Young-woo Seol
  • Myong-jin Koh
  • Jin-ho Sin
  • In-sung Kim
  • Júnior Negão

Match Preview

Gangwon FC

expected chance of winning is 28%, but this team actually wins 16% matches

Ulsan Hyundai

expected chance of winning is 70%, but this team actually wins 62% matches

Dream11 Team

Team#1

 