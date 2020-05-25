Final dream11 team update only Our Android App Install Now.

GRD vs DVE Playing11 | GRD vs DVE Dream11 | GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team | GRD vs DVE Vincy Premier League 25 May 2020

May 25, 2020 sachin Cricket, Sports News, Vincy Premier LeagueT10 0

dream11 prediction

GRD vs DVE Playing11 | GRD vs DVE Dream11 | GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team | GRD vs DVE Vincy Premier League 25 May 2020

Match Detail

Date : 25 May 2020

Time : 20.00

GRD vs DVE , Vincy Premier League T10 2020

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Expected Playing11

GRD

  1. Braxie Browne
  2. Geron Wyllie
  3. Obed McCoy
  4. Anson Latchman(Wk)
  5. Richie Richards
  6. Asif Hooper
  7. Shammick Roberts
  8. Romano Pierre
  9. Razie Browne
  10. Shem Browne
  11. Ajex Samuel

DVE

  1. Deron Greaves
  2. Andrew Thomas
  3. Kody Horne
  4. Lindon James
  5. Darius Martin
  6. Ojay Matthews
  7. Denson Hoyte
  8. Kensley Joseph
  9. Javid Williams
  10. Shammon Hooper
  11. Davian Barnum

Squad

Grenadine Divers

Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper,

Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Razie Browne

Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne,

Ajex Samuel , Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy , Asif Hooper

Dark View Explorers

Andrew Thomas, Lindon James, Denson Hoyte,

Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews

Deron Greaves,Javid Williams, Kody Horne

Shammon hooper, Davian Barnum,

Kensley Joseph, Sealion Williams, Darius Martin

Match Preview

Key Player

  • L James
  • D Greaves
  • A Hooper
  • O McCoy
  • G Willy

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : L James

BAT : D Greaves(c) , S Browne , W Harper

AR : S Hooper , A Hooper(vc) , R Browne

BOWL : D Martin ,O Mccoy , G Willy , K Strought

Team#2

WK : L James

BAT : D Greaves(vc) , S Browne , W Harper

AR : S Hooper , A Hooper(c) , R Browne

BOWL : D Martin ,O Mccoy , G Willy , K Strought

 