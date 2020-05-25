GRD vs DVE Playing11 | GRD vs DVE Dream11 | GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team | GRD vs DVE Vincy Premier League 25 May 2020
Match Detail
Date : 25 May 2020
Time : 20.00
GRD vs DVE , Vincy Premier League T10 2020
Expected Playing11
GRD
- Braxie Browne
- Geron Wyllie
- Obed McCoy
- Anson Latchman(Wk)
- Richie Richards
- Asif Hooper
- Shammick Roberts
- Romano Pierre
- Razie Browne
- Shem Browne
- Ajex Samuel
DVE
- Deron Greaves
- Andrew Thomas
- Kody Horne
- Lindon James
- Darius Martin
- Ojay Matthews
- Denson Hoyte
- Kensley Joseph
- Javid Williams
- Shammon Hooper
- Davian Barnum
Squad
Grenadine Divers
Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper,
Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Razie Browne
Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne,
Ajex Samuel , Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy , Asif Hooper
Dark View Explorers
Andrew Thomas, Lindon James, Denson Hoyte,
Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews
Deron Greaves,Javid Williams, Kody Horne
Shammon hooper, Davian Barnum,
Kensley Joseph, Sealion Williams, Darius Martin
Match Preview
Key Player
- L James
- D Greaves
- A Hooper
- O McCoy
- G Willy
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : L James
BAT : D Greaves(c) , S Browne , W Harper
AR : S Hooper , A Hooper(vc) , R Browne
BOWL : D Martin ,O Mccoy , G Willy , K Strought
Team#2
WK : L James
BAT : D Greaves(vc) , S Browne , W Harper
AR : S Hooper , A Hooper(c) , R Browne
BOWL : D Martin ,O Mccoy , G Willy , K Strought