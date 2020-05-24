GRD vs FCS Dream11 | GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team | GRD vs FCS Dream11 Prediction | GRD vs FCS Playing11 | GRD vs FCS Vincy Premier League 24 May 2020

GRD vs FCS Dream11 | GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team | GRD vs FCS Playing11
Match Detail
Date : 24 05 2020
Time : 20.00
GRD vs FCS , Vincy Premier League 2020
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Playing11
GRD
- Anson Latchman(Wk)
- Richie Richards
- Asif Hooper
- Braxie Browne
- Geron Wyllie
- Obed McCoy
- Shammick Roberts
- Shem Browne
- Ajex Samuel
- Romano Pierre
- Razie Browne
FCS
- Renrick Williams
- Keron Cottoy
- Gidron Pope
- Sealroy Williams
- Kenroy Williams
- Rasheed Frederick
- Kirton Lavia
- Jahiel Walters
- Sylvan Spencer
- Ray Jordan
- Ronald Scott
Squad
Grenadine Divers
Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne,
Ajex Samuel , Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy , Asif Hooper
Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper,
Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Razie Browne
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Jahiel Walters, Olanzo Bellingy, Ronald Scott
Kirton Lavia, Kenroy Williams
Sealroy Williams, Renrick Williams, Gidron Pope
Chelson Stowe, Keron Cottoy
Rasheed Frederick, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : A Latchman
BAT : S Browne , G Pope(vc) , W Harper , R Pierre
AR : A Hooper(c) , S WiLLiams , K Cottoy
BOWL : C Stowe , O Mccoy , R Frederick
Team#2
WK : A Latchman
BAT : S Browne , G Pope(c) , W Harper , R Pierre
AR : A Hooper(vc) , S WiLLiams , K Cottoy
BOWL : C Stowe , O Mccoy , R Frederick
Team#3
WK : A Latchman
BAT : S Browne(vc) , G Pope , W Harper , R Pierre
AR : A Hooper(c) , S WiLLiams , K Cottoy
BOWL : C Stowe , O Mccoy , R Frederick