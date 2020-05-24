GRD vs FCS Dream11 | GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team | GRD vs FCS Dream11 Prediction | GRD vs FCS Playing11 | GRD vs FCS Vincy Premier League 24 May 2020

Final dream11 team update only Our Android App Install Now.

GRD vs FCS Dream11 | GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team | GRD vs FCS Playing11

Match Detail

Date : 24 05 2020

Time : 20.00

GRD vs FCS , Vincy Premier League 2020

Expected Playing11

GRD

  1. Anson Latchman(Wk)
  2. Richie Richards
  3. Asif Hooper
  4. Braxie Browne
  5. Geron Wyllie
  6. Obed McCoy
  7. Shammick Roberts
  8. Shem Browne
  9. Ajex Samuel
  10. Romano Pierre
  11. Razie Browne

FCS

  1. Renrick Williams
  2. Keron Cottoy
  3. Gidron Pope
  4. Sealroy Williams
  5. Kenroy Williams
  6. Rasheed Frederick
  7. Kirton Lavia
  8. Jahiel Walters
  9. Sylvan Spencer
  10. Ray Jordan
  11. Ronald Scott

Squad

Grenadine Divers

Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne,

Ajex Samuel , Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy , Asif Hooper

Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper,

Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Razie Browne

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Jahiel Walters, Olanzo Bellingy, Ronald Scott

Kirton Lavia, Kenroy Williams

Sealroy Williams, Renrick Williams, Gidron Pope

Chelson Stowe, Keron Cottoy

Rasheed Frederick, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : A Latchman

BAT : S Browne , G Pope(vc) , W Harper , R Pierre

AR : A Hooper(c) , S WiLLiams , K Cottoy

BOWL : C Stowe , O Mccoy , R  Frederick

Team#2

WK : A Latchman

BAT : S Browne , G Pope(c) , W Harper , R Pierre

AR : A Hooper(vc) , S WiLLiams , K Cottoy

BOWL : C Stowe , O Mccoy , R  Frederick

Team#3

WK : A Latchman

BAT : S Browne(vc) , G Pope , W Harper , R Pierre

AR : A Hooper(c) , S WiLLiams , K Cottoy

BOWL : C Stowe , O Mccoy , R  Frederick

 