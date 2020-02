GSW vs LAL Dream11 | GSW vs LAL Dream11 Team | GSW vs LAL Dream11 Prediction | GSW vs LAL NBA Dream11 | GSW vs LAL Basketball Dream11

MATCH Details:

Start date: 28. Feb 2020, 09:00

Location: San Francisco Venue: Chase Center

Winning Chance:

Golden State Warriors

Expected chance of winning is 18%, but this team actually wins 11% matches with these odds.

Los Angeles Lakers

Expected chance of winning is 86%, but this team actually wins 86% matches with these odds.

Expected Starting five:

Golden State Warriors:

PF: Eric Paschall

SF: Andrew Wiggins

C: Marquese Chriss

PG: Jordan Poole

SG: Damion Lee

Los Angeles Lakers:

PF: Anthony Davis

SF: Kyle Kuzma

C: JaVale McGee

PG: Danny Green

SG: Avery Bradley

INJURIES

F LeBron James INACT

C Anthony Davis GTD

G Stephen Curry INACT

G Klay Thompson INACT

Squads

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis, Lebron James, JaVale McGee,

Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma,

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo,

Alex Caruso, Troy Daniels, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook

Golden State Warriors

Ky Bowman, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green,

Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Zach Norvell Jr., Jeremy Pargo,

Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic,

Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Andrew Wiggins

Best Dream11 Teams:

Point Guard: R Rondo, J Poole

Shooting Guard: D Green

Small Forward: A Wiggins, K Kuzma

Power Forward: A Davis, E Paschall

Center: D Howard