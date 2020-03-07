GSW vs PHI Dream11 | GSW vs PHI Dream11 team | GSW vs PHI Dream11 Prediction | GSW vs PHI lineup

Dhoni

GSW vs PHI Dream11 Prediction

Match Details:

NAME: Golden State Warriors – Philadelphia 76ers

DATE: March 8, 2020

TIME: 01:30 UTC

VENUE: Chase Center, San Francisco , USA

Winning Chance:

Golden State Warriors

Expected chance of winning is 53%, but this team actually wins 57% matches with these odds.

Philadelphia 76ers

Expected chance of winning is 53%, but this team actually wins 54% matches with these odds.

Expected Starting Lineup:

GSW:

PG Stephen Curry

SG Damion Lee

SF A. Wiggins

PF D. Green GTD

C M. Chriss

PHI:

PG Shake Milton

SG Alec Burks

SF Tobias Harris

PF Mike Scott

C Al Horford

INJURIES

C Joel Embiid INACT

G Ben Simmons INACT

G J. Richardson OUT

G Ky Bowman INACT

G Klay Thompson INACT

C Kevon Looney OUT

F D. Green GTD

Squad:

GSW:

Draymond Green, Juan Toscano-Anderson,

Andrew Wiggins, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry,

Damion Lee, Eric Paschall, Dragan Bender, Mychal Mulder,

Jordan Poole, Chasson Randle

PHI:

Glenn Robinson III, Furkan Korkmazz, Alec Burks, Raul Neto,

Norvel Pelle, Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, Al Horford,

Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle,

Ben Simmons, Shake Milton

Best Dream11 Team tips:

PG: S CURRY , S MILTON

SG: D LEE,

SF: A WIGGINS, G ROBINSON

PF: E PASCHALL, M SCOTT,

C : A HORFORD