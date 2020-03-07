GSW vs PHI Dream11 | GSW vs PHI Dream11 team | GSW vs PHI Dream11 Prediction | GSW vs PHI lineup | GSW vs PHI Dream11 tips
Match Details:
NAME: Golden State Warriors – Philadelphia 76ers
DATE: March 8, 2020
TIME: 01:30 UTC
VENUE: Chase Center, San Francisco , USA
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Winning Chance:
Golden State Warriors
Expected chance of winning is 53%, but this team actually wins 57% matches with these odds.
Philadelphia 76ers
Expected chance of winning is 53%, but this team actually wins 54% matches with these odds.
Expected Starting Lineup:
GSW:
PG Stephen Curry
SG Damion Lee
SF A. Wiggins
PF D. Green GTD
C M. Chriss
PHI:
PG Shake Milton
SG Alec Burks
SF Tobias Harris
PF Mike Scott
C Al Horford
INJURIES
C Joel Embiid INACT
G Ben Simmons INACT
G J. Richardson OUT
G Ky Bowman INACT
G Klay Thompson INACT
C Kevon Looney OUT
F D. Green GTD
Squad:
GSW:
Draymond Green, Juan Toscano-Anderson,
Andrew Wiggins, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry,
Damion Lee, Eric Paschall, Dragan Bender, Mychal Mulder,
Jordan Poole, Chasson Randle
PHI:
Glenn Robinson III, Furkan Korkmazz, Alec Burks, Raul Neto,
Norvel Pelle, Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, Al Horford,
Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle,
Ben Simmons, Shake Milton
Best Dream11 Team tips:
PG: S CURRY , S MILTON
SG: D LEE,
SF: A WIGGINS, G ROBINSON
PF: E PASCHALL, M SCOTT,
C : A HORFORD