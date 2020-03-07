Follow Me in social Media Now

GSW vs PHI Dream11 | GSW vs PHI Dream11 team | GSW vs PHI Dream11 Prediction | GSW vs PHI lineup

Home » Basketball » GSW vs PHI Dream11 | GSW vs PHI Dream11 team | GSW vs PHI Dream11 Prediction | GSW vs PHI lineup
Basketball, NBA 2019-20, Sports News

20 hours ago
Comments: 0

GSW vs PHI Dream11 | GSW vs PHI Dream11 team | GSW vs PHI Dream11 Prediction |  GSW vs PHI lineup | GSW vs PHI Dream11 tips

Match Details:

NAME: Golden State Warriors – Philadelphia 76ers
DATE: March 8, 2020
TIME: 01:30 UTC
VENUE: Chase Center, San Francisco , USA

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Winning Chance:

Golden State Warriors

Expected chance of winning is 53%, but this team actually wins 57% matches with these odds.

Philadelphia 76ers

Expected chance of winning is 53%, but this team actually wins 54% matches with these odds.

Expected Starting Lineup:

GSW:

PG Stephen Curry
SG Damion Lee
SF A. Wiggins
PF D. Green GTD
C M. Chriss

PHI:

PG Shake Milton
SG Alec Burks
SF Tobias Harris
PF Mike Scott
C Al Horford

INJURIES

C Joel Embiid INACT
G Ben Simmons INACT
G J. Richardson OUT
G Ky Bowman INACT
G Klay Thompson INACT
C Kevon Looney OUT
F D. Green GTD

Squad:

GSW:

Draymond Green, Juan Toscano-Anderson,
Andrew Wiggins, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry,
Damion Lee, Eric Paschall, Dragan Bender, Mychal Mulder,
Jordan Poole, Chasson Randle

PHI:

Glenn Robinson III, Furkan Korkmazz, Alec Burks, Raul Neto,
Norvel Pelle, Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, Al Horford,
Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle,
Ben Simmons, Shake Milton

Best Dream11 Team tips:

PG: S CURRY , S MILTON

SG: D LEE,

SF: A WIGGINS, G ROBINSON

PF: E PASCHALL, M SCOTT,

C : A HORFORD

 

Tags:
Read More
Search Date Wise
March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Categories
Recent Tweet

Search Date Wise
March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Categories
Archives

Search by Date
March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Categories

© Copyright 2018 Sixteams.com. Designed by Space-Themes.com.