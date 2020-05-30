GWN vs ULS Dream11 | GWN vs ULS Dream11 Team | GWN vs ULS Dream11 Prediction | GWN vs ULS Lineup | GWN vs ULS Dream11 Match Preview

May 30, 2020 admin Football, Korean League, Sports News 0

Dream11

GWN vs ULS Dream11 | GWN vs ULS Dream11 Team | Prediction | Lineup | Match Preview | Winning Tips

Match Detail

Date : 30 May 2020

Time : 15.30

GWN vs ULS , Korean League 30 may 2020

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Match Preview

Ulsan Hyundai

expected chance of winning is 58%, but this team actually wins 71% matches

Gwangju FC

expected chance of winning is 28%, but this team actually wins 30% matches

Dream11 Team

Team#1

GK : J Hyun woo

DEF : K Tae Hwan , D Bulthuis , J Seung hyun II ,J Davidson

MID : R Yeo ,Y Bit gram(vc) , D Hyeon Se , Y Bong HuN

ST : F Pinto Jun(c) , F Silva

Team#2

GK : J Hyun woo

DEF : K Tae Hwan , D Bulthuis , J Seung hyun II ,J Davidson

MID : R Yeo ,Y Bit gram(c) , D Hyeon Se , Y Bong HuN

ST : F Pinto Jun(vc) , F Silva

 