GWN vs ULS Dream11 | GWN vs ULS Dream11 Team | GWN vs ULS Dream11 Prediction | GWN vs ULS Lineup | GWN vs ULS Dream11 Match Preview

GWN vs ULS Dream11 Team | Match Preview
Match Detail
Date : 30 May 2020
Time : 15.30
GWN vs ULS , Korean League 30 may 2020
Match Preview
Ulsan Hyundai
expected chance of winning is 58%, but this team actually wins 71% matches
Gwangju FC
expected chance of winning is 28%, but this team actually wins 30% matches
Dream11 Team
Team#1
GK : J Hyun woo
DEF : K Tae Hwan , D Bulthuis , J Seung hyun II ,J Davidson
MID : R Yeo ,Y Bit gram(vc) , D Hyeon Se , Y Bong HuN
ST : F Pinto Jun(c) , F Silva
Team#2
GK : J Hyun woo
DEF : K Tae Hwan , D Bulthuis , J Seung hyun II ,J Davidson
MID : R Yeo ,Y Bit gram(c) , D Hyeon Se , Y Bong HuN
ST : F Pinto Jun(vc) , F Silva