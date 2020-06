HCC vs SKK Live | HCC vs SKK Live Scorecard | HCC vs SKK Playing11 | HCC vs SKK Live Streaming

Date : 26-06-2020

Time : 20.30

HCC vs SKK Live , 26 Jun 2020

HCC

Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Akhil Arjunan, Aniketh Pushthay, Aminullah Malikzay, Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia , Khalid Rahman Mangal, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Avnish Kumar

SKK

Nathan Collins, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Nirav Shah, Manoj Thavayogarajah , Areeb Abdul Quadir, Peter Gallagher, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Qaiser Siddique

SKK Stadin Rapids will take on Helsinki Cricket Club in the league game of the Finnish T20 League 2020 which will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.Both the teams are on the same level till now as both of them have won 2 of their 3 games till now. HCC are at the 3rd position whereas SKK are at the 4th due to their better run rate. Both the teams have some really good players in their ranks and this can definitely be a good game to watch out.

Helsinki Cricket Club

Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Aniketh Pushthay, Rakesh Bhatia, Zahidullah Kamal, Abbas Khan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Aminullah Malikzay, Arun Bhatia, Gautam Bhaskar, Obaidullah Sadiqui , Avnish Kumar, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia

KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti

Ponniah Vijendran, Jake Goodwin, Peter Gallagher, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Atif Rasheed, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Henry Sewell , Areeb Abdul Quadir, Jordan Obrien, Qaiser Siddique, Nathan Collins, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Henry Sewell

WK : A Pushthay

BAT : K Rahman , P Gallagher , N COllins

AR : Z Kamal(c) , A Arjunan , A Rasheed , G Abbas Butt(vc)

BOWL : R Waqas , O Sidiqui , Y Vijayaratnam

