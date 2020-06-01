HCC vs VCC Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Team | Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 | Helsinki Cricket Club vs Vantaa CC T20 | Playing 11 | Match 1

Match Peview

Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 LIVE today between Helsinki Cricket Club vs Vantaa CC LIVE Prediction, HCC vs VCC Dream11 team Predictions.

Dream11 Team Prediction Helsinki Cricket Club vs Vantaa CC, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s HCC vs VCC at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: Finland will kickstart its domestic cricket season through the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1 onwards

The two-month-long tournament will see eight teams fighting against each other to lift the trophy. Here Dream11 prediction to make your team.

Match Details

HCC vs VCC, Dream11 Finnish Premier League

T20

Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Monday, June 01, 2020 08:30 PM

Expected Playing11

Helsinki Cricket Club: Zakiullah Kamal, Javed Latif, Adnan Syed,Obaidullah Sadiqui, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Maneesh Chauhan, Aniketh Pushthay, Zahoor Khan, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahidullah Kamal, Zakiullah Kamal, Javed Latif, Adnan Syed,

Vantaa CC: Gaurav Sharma, Buddhika Nishanka Liyanage, Dilip Hethumuni, Priyan Suranjan De Karunamuny, Janath Sandaradura,Thusara Senanayke, Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Tyronne Jayanath Premasiri, Nalaka Hangamuwe,

Top Players

Aniketh Pusthay: The batsman was the top scorer in the last season for Helsinki. He amassed 408 runs from 15 innings at an average of 31.08.

Ursan Kim Tavernier: 200 runs from 12 innings in the last season at an average 16.67.

Nalaka Hangamuwe: 158 runs from 10 innings in the last season at an average of 18.59. He also scalped 20 wickets at an economy of 16.05.

Madura Milan: 18 wickets in the last season at an average of 12.72 from 13 matches.

Karunamuny: 12 wickets from 13 matches in the last season at an average of 16.79.

Ghulam Abbas Butt: 250 runs from the last season in 13 innings at an average of 19.23. He also scalped 26 wickets at an economy of 5.92.

Khaid Rahman Mangal: 237 runs from the last season in 13 innings at an average of 18.23.

Adnan Syed: The medium-pacer scalped 20 wickets in the last season at an economy of 5.9.

Good Choice for Caption And VC

Sapan Metha

Zahidullah Kamal

Aniketh Pushthay

Manoj Mahamada Achchige

Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala

Ameer Hamsa Warsha

Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage

Buddhika Nishanka Liyanage

Abdul Ahad Qureshi

Arjith Arjunan

Ghulam Abbas Butt

Dream11 Team

Team #1

Wicket Keeper: Z Kamal, U Tavernier.

Batsmen: R Sanjeewa, Bhatia, Arumilli(c).

All Rounder: A Hamsa, M Milan, G Abbas(vc).

Bowler: Hangamuwe, A Kumar, K Rahman.

Team #2

WK: T Jayanath Premasiri

BAT: G Pensia, M Arumilli, R Sanjeewa (C), S Metha

ALL: A Syed (VC), A Pushthay, M Milan

BWL: B Nishanka, G Bhaskar, L Hikkaduwa

Squad

