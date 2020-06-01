HCC vs VCC Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Team | Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 | Helsinki Cricket Club vs Vantaa CC T20 | Playing 11 | Match 1
Match Peview
Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 LIVE today between Helsinki Cricket Club vs Vantaa CC LIVE Prediction, HCC vs VCC Dream11 team Predictions.
Dream11 Team Prediction Helsinki Cricket Club vs Vantaa CC, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s HCC vs VCC at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: Finland will kickstart its domestic cricket season through the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1 onwards
The two-month-long tournament will see eight teams fighting against each other to lift the trophy. Here Dream11 prediction to make your team.
Match Details
HCC vs VCC, Dream11 Finnish Premier League
T20
Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava
Monday, June 01, 2020 08:30 PM
Expected Playing11
Helsinki Cricket Club: Zakiullah Kamal, Javed Latif, Adnan Syed,Obaidullah Sadiqui, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Maneesh Chauhan, Aniketh Pushthay, Zahoor Khan, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahidullah Kamal, Zakiullah Kamal, Javed Latif, Adnan Syed,
Vantaa CC: Gaurav Sharma, Buddhika Nishanka Liyanage, Dilip Hethumuni, Priyan Suranjan De Karunamuny, Janath Sandaradura,Thusara Senanayke, Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Tyronne Jayanath Premasiri, Nalaka Hangamuwe,
Top Players
Aniketh Pusthay: The batsman was the top scorer in the last season for Helsinki. He amassed 408 runs from 15 innings at an average of 31.08.
Ursan Kim Tavernier: 200 runs from 12 innings in the last season at an average 16.67.
Nalaka Hangamuwe: 158 runs from 10 innings in the last season at an average of 18.59. He also scalped 20 wickets at an economy of 16.05.
Madura Milan: 18 wickets in the last season at an average of 12.72 from 13 matches.
Karunamuny: 12 wickets from 13 matches in the last season at an average of 16.79.
Ghulam Abbas Butt: 250 runs from the last season in 13 innings at an average of 19.23. He also scalped 26 wickets at an economy of 5.92.
Khaid Rahman Mangal: 237 runs from the last season in 13 innings at an average of 18.23.
Adnan Syed: The medium-pacer scalped 20 wickets in the last season at an economy of 5.9.
Good Choice for Caption And VC
- Sapan Metha
- Zahidullah Kamal
- Aniketh Pushthay
- Manoj Mahamada Achchige
- Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala
- Ameer Hamsa Warsha
- Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage
- Buddhika Nishanka Liyanage
- Abdul Ahad Qureshi
- Arjith Arjunan
- Ghulam Abbas Butt
Dream11 Team
Team #1
Wicket Keeper: Z Kamal, U Tavernier.
Batsmen: R Sanjeewa, Bhatia, Arumilli(c).
All Rounder: A Hamsa, M Milan, G Abbas(vc).
Bowler: Hangamuwe, A Kumar, K Rahman.
Team #2
WK: T Jayanath Premasiri
BAT: G Pensia, M Arumilli, R Sanjeewa (C), S Metha
ALL: A Syed (VC), A Pushthay, M Milan
BWL: B Nishanka, G Bhaskar, L Hikkaduwa
Squad
