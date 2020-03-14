HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 Prediction | HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 | HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 Team | HKCC vs DLSW Playing11 | Hong Kong ODD

Follow Me in social Media Now

HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 Prediction | Hong Kong ODD

HKCC vs DLSW Preview

Match Detail

HKCC vs DLSW 1st Match

Date : Mar 15 2020

Time : 07:00 AM IST

1st Match, Hong Kong Premier League One Day Tournament at Wong Nai

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club

Expected Playing11

HKCC

  1. R Caines
  2. D Jacquier
  3. R Buckley
  4. N Shah
  5. R Mawdsley
  6. I Massey
  7. K Shah
  8. R Kapur
  9. E Andrews
  10. I Poole
  11. Tanvee Ahmed

DLSW

  1. I Hussain
  2. E Ayaz
  3. A Singh
  4. I Ishaq
  5. W Khan
  6. H Arshad
  7. N Ahmad
  8. E Khan
  9. A Nawaz
  10. A Hussain
  11. M Hassan

Match Preview

Hong Kong Cricket Club

Veteran off spinner Isaac Poole leads an experienced side that, while short on star players, is well balanced in all departments. K Shah will be his go to man with both bat and ball play a key role in the middle. bowlers Tanveer Ahmed and Adil Mehmood Is the best bowlers. Raag Kapur will look to put his experiences with the HK side.

Disaqua Little Sai Wan CC

Disaqua Little Sai Wan CC best spin bowling attack spinners Ehsan Khan and Aftab Hussain is the best spinner

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : D Jacquier , R Caines

BAT : N Shah , W Khan , M Ahmed  Muha

AR : E Scrivender , K Shah(c)

BOWL : E Andrews , I Poole(vc) , E Khan , M Hassan

Team#2

WK : D Jacquier , R Caines

BAT : N Shah , W Khan , M Ahmed  Muha

AR : E Scrivender , K Shah(vc)

BOWL : E Andrews , I Poole(c) , E Khan , M Hassan

 

