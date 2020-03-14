HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 Prediction | HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 | HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 Team | HKCC vs DLSW Playing11 | Hong Kong ODD | HKCC vs DLSW Preview
Match Detail
HKCC vs DLSW 1st Match
Date : Mar 15 2020
Time : 07:00 AM IST
1st Match, Hong Kong Premier League One Day Tournament at Wong Nai
Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club
Expected Playing11
HKCC
- R Caines
- D Jacquier
- R Buckley
- N Shah
- R Mawdsley
- I Massey
- K Shah
- R Kapur
- E Andrews
- I Poole
- Tanvee Ahmed
DLSW
- I Hussain
- E Ayaz
- A Singh
- I Ishaq
- W Khan
- H Arshad
- N Ahmad
- E Khan
- A Nawaz
- A Hussain
- M Hassan
Match Preview
Hong Kong Cricket Club
Veteran off spinner Isaac Poole leads an experienced side that, while short on star players, is well balanced in all departments. K Shah will be his go to man with both bat and ball play a key role in the middle. bowlers Tanveer Ahmed and Adil Mehmood Is the best bowlers. Raag Kapur will look to put his experiences with the HK side.
Disaqua Little Sai Wan CC
Disaqua Little Sai Wan CC best spin bowling attack spinners Ehsan Khan and Aftab Hussain is the best spinner
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : D Jacquier , R Caines
BAT : N Shah , W Khan , M Ahmed Muha
AR : E Scrivender , K Shah(c)
BOWL : E Andrews , I Poole(vc) , E Khan , M Hassan
Team#2
WK : D Jacquier , R Caines
BAT : N Shah , W Khan , M Ahmed Muha
AR : E Scrivender , K Shah(vc)
BOWL : E Andrews , I Poole(c) , E Khan , M Hassan