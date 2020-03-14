HKCC vs DLSW Live | HKCC vs DLSW Live score | HKCC vs DLSW scorecard | Hong Kong ODD Live | Live scorecard | Live Streaming | Live Match
Match Detail
HKCC vs DLSW 1st Match
Date : Mar 15 2020
Time : 07:00 AM IST
1st Match, Hong Kong Premier League One Day Tournament at Wong Nai
Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club
Live Score:
Toss:
Hong Kong Premier League:
Premier League Cricket is back! This Sunday will be the start of the CHK Premier League OD tournament – the follow up to our successful PLT20 tournament earlier in the season!
The five biggest clubs in Hong Kong will battle it out to determine the best 50-over side in the region. Read on to learn more!
The opening weekend pits HKCC against DLSW, it what will hopefully be a repeat of their thrilling game in the PLT20 league earlier this season.
The two sides played out a dramatic tie, with HKCC emerging victorious in the super-over. DLSW will be determined to avenge that loss this time around,
while HKCC will be hoping for more of the same magic at their home ground.
Expected Playing11
HKCC
- R Caines
- D Jacquier
- R Buckley
- N Shah
- R Mawdsley
- I Massey
- K Shah
- R Kapur
- E Andrews
- I Poole
- Tanvee Ahmed
DLSW
- I Hussain
- E Ayaz
- A Singh
- I Ishaq
- W Khan
- H Arshad
- N Ahmad
- E Khan
- A Nawaz
- A Hussain
- M Hassan
Squad HKCC vs DLSW :
Hong Kong Cricket Club :
Veteran offspinner Isaac Poole leads an experienced side that, while short on star players, is well balanced in all departments. Kinchit Shah will be his go-to man with both bat and ball, and he will have the services of former HK quick bowlers Tanveer Ahmed and Adil Mehmood to call upon as well.
Youngster Raag Kapur will look to put his experiences with the HK side to good use at the top of the order, while Kinchit’s younger brother Ninad Shah will play a key role in the middle, alongside former Durham cricketer Ryan Buckley and MCC young cricketer Luke Jones.
Expect this team to bat deep and have plenty of bowling options, with numerous experienced all-rounders at their disposal.
Disaqua Little Sai Wan CC :
DLSWCC are likely to field what will quite comfortably be the best spin bowling attack in this tournament, with HK frontline spinners Ehsan Khan and Aftab Hussain (fresh of a Bowler of The Tournament performance at the ACC Eastern Region T20) bowling in tandem alongside HK legspinner Ghazanfer Mohammed.
This 3-man spin attack will also have HK U-19 left-arm spinner Mohammad Hassan hot on their heels, just in case any of them slip up.
They will be backed up by quick bowlers Mohsin Khan and Haroon Arshad – the former having made his HK debut recently, and the latter having just taken his first 5-wicket haul in HK colors against Nepal.
Bowling will not be a problem for this side, and so attention will turn to their batting, where they will be heavily reliant on Shahid Wasif (coming off a MOTM performance in HK’s must-win-game against Malaysia), Waqas Khan, and HK U19 allrounder Mehran Zeb (yet another spinner!).
Ehsan Khan will likely captain and shore up the middle order in addition to bowling his full 10 overs each game – he will be look to the numerous young batsmen and club stalwarts in the side to help ease his burden.
Best Dream11 Team Tips:
HKCC vs DLSW Team#1
WK : D Jacquier , R Caines
BAT : N Shah , W Khan , M Ahmed Muha
AR : E Scrivender , K Shah(c)
BOWL : E Andrews , I Poole(vc) , E Khan , M Hassan
