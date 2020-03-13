HL vs DOL Dream11 Prediction | HL vs DOL Dream11 | HL vs DOL Match Preview | HL vs DOL Playing11

Follow Me in social Media Now

3 hours ago
HL vs DOL Dream11 Prediction | Lions vs Dolphins 28th Match | South Africa ODD | HL vs DOL Dream11 | HL vs DOL Match Preview | HL vs DOL Playing11 

Match Detail

Lions vs Dolphins 28th Match

Date : Mar 13 2020

Time : 01:30 PM LOCAL

Series: Momentum One Day Cup 2020

Venue: Senwes Park,Potchefstroom

Expected Playing11

DOL

Grant Roelofsen (wk), Keshav Maharaj (c), Khaya Zondo,

Marques Ackerman, Okuhle Cele

Sibonelo Makhanya, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee,

Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Senuran Muthusamy

HL

Nicky van den Bergh (wk), Aaron Phangiso (c), Reeza Hendricks,

Eldred Hawken, Wihan Lubbe, Ryan Rickelton,

Delano Potgieter , Dominic Hendricks,

Johannes Diseko, Bjorn Fortuin, Ayavuya Myoli

Squad

Lions

Nicky van den Bergh(w), Aaron Phangiso(c), Ryan Rickelton,,

Joshua Richards , Ayavuya Myoli, Delano Potgieter,

Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko

Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe,

Bjorn Fortuin, Mangaliso Mosehle, Migael Pretorius

Dolphins

Grant Roelofsen(w), Marques Ackerman, Senuran Muthusamy,

Prenelan Subrayen(c), Okuhle Cele, Khaya Zondo,

Lwandiswa Zuma, Keith Dudgeon, Kerwin Mungroo

Sibonelo Makhanya, Sarel Erwee, Robbie Frylinck,

Cody Chetty, Daryn Dupavillon, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Match Preview

Lions vs Dolphins 28th Match Date Mar 13 2020 Time 01:30 PM LOCAL Series Momentum One Day Cup 2020 Venue Senwes Park,Potchefstroom.

HL

Highveld Lions previous match was against VKB Knights in Momentum One Day Cup match ended with result 0 – 188.

DOL

Hollywood Bets Dolphins previous match was against Warriors in Momentum One Day Cup, Regular Season, match ended with result 293-287 Warriors won the match

Weather Report

Times of clouds and sun with a couple of thunderstorms around.

Max UV Index: 10 Very High

Wind: ENE at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 15 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 60%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 60%

Precipitation: 6.2 mm

Rain: 6.2 mm

Snow: 0.0 cm

Ice: 0.0 mm

Hours of Precipitation: 3

Hours of Rain: 3

Pitch Report

Avg 1st inn score in this pitch is 228

Avg 2nd inn score in this pitch is 195.

Highest Chased in this pitch is 273/2 (39 Over) by RSA vs ZIM.

Lowest Defended in this pitch is 225/7 (48 Over) by RSAW vs SLW.

Highest Total in this pitch is 418/5 (50 Over) by RSA vs ZIM.

Lowest Total in this pitch is 45/10 (14 Over) by NAM vs AUS.

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : R Rickelton(vc) , G Roelofsen

BAT : R Hendricks , D Hendricks(c) , S Erwee

AR : D Potgieter , R Frylinck , P Subrayen

BOWL : B Hendricks , A Phangiso , D Dupavillon

Team#2

WK : R Rickelton(c) , G Roelofsen

BAT : R Hendricks , D Hendricks(vc) , S Erwee

AR : D Potgieter , R Frylinck , P Subrayen

BOWL : B Hendricks , A Phangiso , D Dupavillon

 

