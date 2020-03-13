HL vs DOL Dream11 Prediction | HL vs DOL Dream11 | HL vs DOL Match Preview | HL vs DOL Playing11

HL vs DOL Dream11 Prediction | Lions vs Dolphins 28th Match | South Africa ODD | HL vs DOL Dream11 | HL vs DOL Match Preview | HL vs DOL Playing11
Match Detail
Lions vs Dolphins 28th Match
Date : Mar 13 2020
Time : 01:30 PM LOCAL
Series: Momentum One Day Cup 2020
Venue: Senwes Park,Potchefstroom
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Playing11
DOL
Grant Roelofsen (wk), Keshav Maharaj (c), Khaya Zondo,
Marques Ackerman, Okuhle Cele
Sibonelo Makhanya, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee,
Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Senuran Muthusamy
HL
Nicky van den Bergh (wk), Aaron Phangiso (c), Reeza Hendricks,
Eldred Hawken, Wihan Lubbe, Ryan Rickelton,
Delano Potgieter , Dominic Hendricks,
Johannes Diseko, Bjorn Fortuin, Ayavuya Myoli
Squad
Lions
Nicky van den Bergh(w), Aaron Phangiso(c), Ryan Rickelton,,
Joshua Richards , Ayavuya Myoli, Delano Potgieter,
Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko
Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe,
Bjorn Fortuin, Mangaliso Mosehle, Migael Pretorius
Dolphins
Grant Roelofsen(w), Marques Ackerman, Senuran Muthusamy,
Prenelan Subrayen(c), Okuhle Cele, Khaya Zondo,
Lwandiswa Zuma, Keith Dudgeon, Kerwin Mungroo
Sibonelo Makhanya, Sarel Erwee, Robbie Frylinck,
Cody Chetty, Daryn Dupavillon, Vaughn van Jaarsveld
Match Preview
Lions vs Dolphins 28th Match Date Mar 13 2020 Time 01:30 PM LOCAL Series Momentum One Day Cup 2020 Venue Senwes Park,Potchefstroom.
HL
Highveld Lions previous match was against VKB Knights in Momentum One Day Cup match ended with result 0 – 188.
DOL
Hollywood Bets Dolphins previous match was against Warriors in Momentum One Day Cup, Regular Season, match ended with result 293-287 Warriors won the match
Weather Report
Times of clouds and sun with a couple of thunderstorms around.
Max UV Index: 10 Very High
Wind: ENE at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: 15 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 60%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 60%
Precipitation: 6.2 mm
Rain: 6.2 mm
Snow: 0.0 cm
Ice: 0.0 mm
Hours of Precipitation: 3
Hours of Rain: 3
Pitch Report
Avg 1st inn score in this pitch is 228
Avg 2nd inn score in this pitch is 195.
Highest Chased in this pitch is 273/2 (39 Over) by RSA vs ZIM.
Lowest Defended in this pitch is 225/7 (48 Over) by RSAW vs SLW.
Highest Total in this pitch is 418/5 (50 Over) by RSA vs ZIM.
Lowest Total in this pitch is 45/10 (14 Over) by NAM vs AUS.
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : R Rickelton(vc) , G Roelofsen
BAT : R Hendricks , D Hendricks(c) , S Erwee
AR : D Potgieter , R Frylinck , P Subrayen
BOWL : B Hendricks , A Phangiso , D Dupavillon
Team#2
WK : R Rickelton(c) , G Roelofsen
BAT : R Hendricks , D Hendricks(vc) , S Erwee
AR : D Potgieter , R Frylinck , P Subrayen
BOWL : B Hendricks , A Phangiso , D Dupavillon