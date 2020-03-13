Follow Me in social Media Now

HL vs DOL Live | Lions vs Dolphins 28th Match Live Score | scorecard | Live Streaming | HL vs DOL scorecard

Home » Live score » HL vs DOL Live | Lions vs Dolphins 28th Match Live Score | scorecard | Live Streaming | HL vs DOL scorecard
IND 50 vs PAK 50 Live IND 50 vs PAK 50 Live
Live score

IND 50 vs PAK 50 Live


3 mins ago
Comments: 0

HL vs DOL Live | Lions vs Dolphins 28th Match Live Score | scorecard | Live Streaming | HL vs DOL Live scorecard |  live match

HL vs DOL Match Detail

Lions vs Dolphins 28th Match

Date : Mar 13 2020

Time : 01:30 PM LOCAL

Series: Momentum One Day Cup 2020

Venue: Senwes Park,Potchefstroom

HL vs DOL Live Score:

Toss:

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Expected Playing11

DOL

Marques Ackerman, Okuhle Cele,

Sibonelo Makhanya, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee,

Grant Roelofsen (wk), Keshav Maharaj (c), Khaya Zondo,

Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Senuran Muthusamy

HL

Eldred Hawken, Wihan Lubbe, Ryan Rickelton,

Delano Potgieter , Dominic Hendricks,

Nicky van den Bergh (wk), Aaron Phangiso (c), Reeza Hendricks,

Johannes Diseko, Bjorn Fortuin, Ayavuya Myoli

HL vs DOL Squad

Lions

Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko,

Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe,

Nicky van den Bergh(w), Aaron Phangiso(c), Ryan Rickelton,,

Joshua Richards , Ayavuya Myoli, Delano Potgieter,

Bjorn Fortuin, Mangaliso Mosehle, Migael Pretorius

Dolphins

Lwandiswa Zuma, Keith Dudgeon, Kerwin Mungroo,

Sibonelo Makhanya, Sarel Erwee, Robbie Frylinck,

Grant Roelofsen(w), Marques Ackerman, Senuran Muthusamy,

Prenelan Subrayen(c), Okuhle Cele, Khaya Zondo,

Cody Chetty, Daryn Dupavillon, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

HL vs DOL Match Preview

Lions vs Dolphins 28th Match Date Mar 13 2020 Time 01:30 PM LOCAL Series Momentum One Day Cup 2020

Venue Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Lions (HL)

Highveld Lions previous match was against VKB Knights in Momentum One Day Cup,

match ended with result 0 – 188.

Dolphins (DOL)

Hollywood Bets Dolphins previous match was against Warriors in Momentum One Day Cup,

Regular Season, match ended with result 293-287 Warriors won the match

Weather Report

RealFeel® 27°

RealFeel Shade™ 23°

Times of clouds and sun with a couple of thunderstorms around.

Max UV Index: 10 Very High

Wind: ENE at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 15 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 60%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 60%

Precipitation: 6.2 mm

Rain: 6.2 mm

Snow: 0.0 cm

Ice: 0.0 mm

Hours of Precipitation: 3

Hours of Rain: 3

Pitch Report

Avg 1st inn score in this pitch is 228

Avg 2nd inn score in this pitch is 195.

Highest Total in this pitch is 418/5 (50 Over) by RSA vs ZIM.

Lowest Total in this pitch is 45/10 (14 Over) by NAM vs AUS.

Highest Chased in this pitch is 273/2 (39 Over) by RSA vs ZIM.

Lowest Defended in this pitch is 225/7 (48 Over) by RSAW vs SLW.

 

Best Dream Team Tips:

Team#1

WK : R Rickelton(vc) , G Roelofsen

BAT : R Hendricks , D Hendricks(c) , S Erwee

AR : D Potgieter , R Frylinck , P Subrayen

BOWL : B Hendricks , A Phangiso , D Dupavillon

Team#2

WK : R Rickelton(c) , G Roelofsen

BAT : R Hendricks , D Hendricks(vc) , S Erwee

AR : D Potgieter , R Frylinck , P Subrayen

BOWL : B Hendricks , A Phangiso , D Dupavillon

 

Tags:
Read More
Search Date Wise
March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Categories
© Copyright 2018 Sixteams.com. Designed by Space-Themes.com.
%d bloggers like this: