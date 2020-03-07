IN W vs AU W Dream11 | IN W vs AU W Dream11 team | IN W vs AU W Dream11 prediction | IN W vs AU W final Dream11

Dhoni

Match Details:

India Women vs Australia Women, Final

8th March 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Expected Playing11:

AUS W:

Healy (WK), Mooney, Lanning (C), Gardner, Haynes, Molineux, Jonassen, Carey, Wareham, Schutt and Kimmince.

IND W:

Shafali, Mandhana, Jemimah, Kaur (C), Veda, Deepti, Taniya(WK), Radha, Poonam, Shikha and Rajeshwari.

Sqaud:

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh.

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachel Haynes, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Erin Burns,Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland

Dream11 Team Tips:

Team #1:

Keeper Alyssa Healy(WK),

Batsmen : Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Beth Mooney,

All-Rounders : Deepti Sharma, Jess Jonassen,

Bowlers : Megan Schutt, Shikha Pandey,Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav,

Team #2

Keeper : Alyssa Healy

Batsmen : Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Rachel Haynes, Beth Mooney (C)

All-Rounders : Deepti Sharma, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers : Poonam Yadav, Nicola Carey, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Team #3:

Keeper : Alyssa Healy,

Batsmen : Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner,

All-Rounders Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jess Jonassen,

Bowlers : Poonam Yadav, Nicola Carey and Radha Yadav.

My Dream11 Team :

Alyssa Healy,

Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Rachel Haynes, Beth Mooney (C),

Deepti Sharma, Jess Jonassen,

Poonam Yadav, Nicola Carey, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Weather Condition:

The wind will be blowing at a rate of 17 to 24 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 10 and 22 Degree Celsius throughout the day according to Accuweather.

The weather is perfectly clear for a final clash of the T20 World Cup with no chances of rain on the match day.

Pitch Report:

The track at MCG is expected to offer a good battle between bat and ball.

An even contest between bat and ball await fans at the MCG with ample help on offer the bowlers.

While there will be some spin for the spinners, the dimensions of the ground could also be a decisive factor.

So, the team winning the toss will look to bat first to be on the safer side.

The powerplay overs will be critical for both sides with the pitch likely to get slower as the game progresses.

Batting first would be the ideal choice in such a high-pressure game.

Average first innings score: 120 ( Last 6 Women’s T20Is played at the venue)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2, Lost –4

