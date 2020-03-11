IND 50 vs ENG 50 live | IND 50 vs ENG 50 live score | IND 50 vs ENG 50 Scorecard | Scorecard

IND 50 vs ENG 50 live score | IND 50 vs ENG 50 Scorecard | Live Match | Live Streaming | playing11
Match Details:
Over-50s CWC : One Day
IND 50 vs ENG 50
Date: 11/03/2020
Time: 10:15 AM local time (8:15 AM GMT) (1:45 PM IST)
Venue: Green Point Cricket Club in Cape Town
Live score:
Toss
Expected Playing11:
India Over-50s:
Shailender Singh (C), PG Sundar, Iqbal Khan, Tushar Zaveri,
Verinder Bhoombla (WK), Sanjay Beri, Aadil Chagla,
A Mohammaed, Deepak Chadha, Ashwani Arora, V Patel
England Over-50s:
Mark Alleyne (C), Mel Hussain, Simon Myles, Sultan Mahmood,
Andy Davis (wk), Mohammad Shahnawaz, Hugh Leeke,
Mark Alleyne, Stephen Foster, Sean Cooper, David Snellgrove
Squad:
India Over-50s:
Shailender Singh (C), PG Sundar, Iqbal Khan, Tushar Zaveri,
A Mohammaed, Deepak Chadha, Ashwani Arora, V Patel,
Verinder Bhoombla (WK), Sanjay Beri, Aadil Chagla,
Parak Ananta, Dilip Chavan, Thomas George, Mayank Khandwal,
Preetinder Singh, Srikanth Satya
England Over-50s:
Mark Alleyne (C),Andy Davis (wk), Mohammad Shahnawaz, Hugh Leeke,
Stephen Foster, Sean Cooper, David Snellgrove, Mehboob Elahi,
Mel Hussain, Simon Myles, Sultan Mahmood, Mark Alleyne,
Mo Fayyaz, Jason Robinson, Gary Loveday
Dream11 :
Keeper : Andy Davis(c), Verinder Bhoombla
Batters – Hugh Leeke, Mohammad Shahnawaz , Aadil Chagla
All-Rounders : Mark Alleyne, Shailender Singh(vc), Tushar Zaveri
Bowlers : Stephen Foster , Ashwani Arora, V Patel
Pitch Report:
STATS – ODI
Total matches 43
Matches won batting first 28
Matches won bowling first 15
Average 1st Inns scores 235
Average 2nd Inns scores 188
Highest total recorded 367/5 (50 Ov) by RSA vs SL
Lowest total recorded 43/10 (19.5 Ov) by PAK vs WI
Highest score chased 259/3 (47.4 Ov) by RSA vs ENG
Lowest score defended 140/9 (50 Ov) by RSA vs WI
Weather Report:
RealFeel® 25°
RealFeel Shade™ 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Wind: SW at 31 km/h
Gusts: 34 km/h
Humidity: 35%
Dew Point: 8° C
Pressure: 1009.0 mbar
Cloud Cover: 2%
Visibility: 16 km
Ceiling: 9144 m
According to accuweather
