IND 50 vs ENG 50 live | IND 50 vs ENG 50 live score | IND 50 vs ENG 50 Scorecard | Scorecard

IND 50 vs ENG 50 live score | IND 50 vs ENG 50 Scorecard | Live Match | Live Streaming | playing11

Match Details:

Over-50s CWC : One Day

IND 50 vs ENG 50

Date: 11/03/2020

Time: 10:15 AM local time (8:15 AM GMT) (1:45 PM IST)

Venue: Green Point Cricket Club in Cape Town

Live score:

Toss

Expected Playing11:

India Over-50s:

Shailender Singh (C), PG Sundar, Iqbal Khan, Tushar Zaveri,

Verinder Bhoombla (WK), Sanjay Beri, Aadil Chagla,

A Mohammaed, Deepak Chadha, Ashwani Arora, V Patel

England Over-50s:

Mark Alleyne (C), Mel Hussain, Simon Myles, Sultan Mahmood,

Andy Davis (wk), Mohammad Shahnawaz, Hugh Leeke,

Mark Alleyne, Stephen Foster, Sean Cooper, David Snellgrove

Squad:

India Over-50s:

Shailender Singh (C), PG Sundar, Iqbal Khan, Tushar Zaveri,

A Mohammaed, Deepak Chadha, Ashwani Arora, V Patel,

Verinder Bhoombla (WK), Sanjay Beri, Aadil Chagla,

Parak Ananta, Dilip Chavan, Thomas George, Mayank Khandwal,

Preetinder Singh, Srikanth Satya

England Over-50s:

Mark Alleyne (C),Andy Davis (wk), Mohammad Shahnawaz, Hugh Leeke,

Stephen Foster, Sean Cooper, David Snellgrove, Mehboob Elahi,

Mel Hussain, Simon Myles, Sultan Mahmood, Mark Alleyne,

Mo Fayyaz, Jason Robinson, Gary Loveday

Dream11 :

Keeper : Andy Davis(c), Verinder Bhoombla

Batters – Hugh Leeke, Mohammad Shahnawaz , Aadil Chagla

All-Rounders : Mark Alleyne, Shailender Singh(vc), Tushar Zaveri

Bowlers : Stephen Foster , Ashwani Arora, V Patel

Pitch Report:

STATS – ODI

Total matches 43

Matches won batting first 28

Matches won bowling first 15

Average 1st Inns scores 235

Average 2nd Inns scores 188

Highest total recorded 367/5 (50 Ov) by RSA vs SL

Lowest total recorded 43/10 (19.5 Ov) by PAK vs WI

Highest score chased 259/3 (47.4 Ov) by RSA vs ENG

Lowest score defended 140/9 (50 Ov) by RSA vs WI

Weather Report:

RealFeel® 25°

RealFeel Shade™ 25°

UV Index: 0 Low

Wind: SW at 31 km/h

Gusts: 34 km/h

Humidity: 35%

Dew Point: 8° C

Pressure: 1009.0 mbar

Cloud Cover: 2%

Visibility: 16 km

Ceiling: 9144 m

According to accuweather

Dream11 team | Dream11 prediction | playing 11 | Over-50s CWC : One Day

