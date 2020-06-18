IND vs KCC Dream11 | IND vs KCC Dream11 Team | IND vs KCC Playing11 | IND vs KCC Dream11 Prediction

IND vs KCC Dream11 | IND vs KCC Dream11 Team | Playing11 | Prediction
Match Detail
Date : 18 Jun 2020
Time : 11.30 PM
IND vs KCC 18 Jun 2020
Probable Playing11
IND
N Iyer, A Ghosh, N Sharma, S Sharma, S Kumar-Sareen , K Patel , D Dey, G Singh, S Murali, R Kumar, S Hiremath
KCC
S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, G Mehdi, I Hussain, A Muhammad, M Asif, Z Abbas, C Khatri, A Zaidi , N Khan
Dream11 Team#1
WK : S Murali
BAT : G Singh, M Farhan Anwar, D Dey(C)
ALL : M Asif, Z Abbas(VC), C Khatri
BOWL : S Kumar Sareen, S Sharma, K Patel, A Zaidi
Dream11 Team#2
WK : S Murali
BAT : G Singh, M Farhan Anwar, D Dey(VC)
ALL : M Asif, Z Abbas(C), C Khatri
BOWL : S Kumar Sareen, S Sharma, K Patel, A Zaidi
Match Preview
All-rounder and bowlers will be the key going into this fixture. Both teams have been really good so far especially Kista who are yet to lose a fixture after the first three days
An even contest between bat and ball beckons with the par score at this venue being .
The pacers will prove troublesome in the first three overs, after which change of pace might be their go-to weapon.
Either side will be looking to bat first as they look to end their league campaign on a high.