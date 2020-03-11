sachin

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction | India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction | IND vs SA Match Preview | IND vs SA Pitch and Weather report

Match Detail

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI

Date : Mar 12 2020

Time : 01:30 PM LOCAL

Series: South Africa tour of India, 2020

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium,Dharamsala

Probable Playing11

India

Shikhar Dhawan Prithvi Shaw Virat Kohli (c) Shreyas Iyer KL Rahul Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadeja Bhuvneshwar Kumar Navdeep Saini Yuzvendra Chahal Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa

Quinton de Kock JJ Smuts Rassie van der Dussen Faf du Plessis Heinrich Klaasen David Miller Andile Phehlukwayo Keshav Maharaj Beuran Hendricks Anrich Nortje Lungi Ngidi

Squad

India

Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav , Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa

Quinton de Kock(w/c), Faf du Plessis, JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran Hendricks , Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, George Linde

Preview

last five

India : L L L W W

South Africa : W W W L W

Team New

India previous match was against New Zealand in Test Series, New Zealand vs India Series, match ended with result 367 – 366 New Zealand won the match. KL Rahul has been Indias brightest spot in the recent ODIs. His scores in the last 8 ODIs read: 102, 77, 47, 80, 19, 88*, 4 , 112 . Pandya and Jadeja at No. 6 and 7, along with one of the two best all rounder.

South Africa previous match was against Australia in One Day International, South Africa vs Australia Series, match ended with result 258 – 254 South Africa won the match. Janneman Malan (152 runs, avg. 76) in Australian series.Quinton de Kock’s ODI average of 60.3.

Pitch and Weather Report

Weather is Clear . No Chance of rain .Stadium Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association City Dharamsala Capacity 23000 Ends River End, College EndHosts to Himachal Pradesh.

224 is the Avg 1st inn score in this ground . Avg 2nd inn score is 201. Highest Total 330/6 (50 Over) by IND vs WI. Lowest Total is 112/10 (38.2 Over) by IND vs SL. Highest Chased is 227/3 (47.2 Over) by ENG vs IND Lowest Defended is 330/6 (50 Ov) by IND vs WI

Team#1

WK : L Rahul , Q de Kock

BAT : S Iyer(c) , R Ven der Dussen , F fu Plessis (vc)

AR : H Pandya , A Phehlukwayo

BOWL : B Kumar , Y Chahal , J Bumrah , L Nigidi

Team#2

WK : L Rahul , Q de Kock

BAT : S Iyer(vc) , R Ven der Dussen , F fu Plessis (c)

AR : H Pandya , A Phehlukwayo

BOWL : B Kumar , Y Chahal , J Bumrah , L Nigidi

Team#3

WK : L Rahul , Q de Kock(vc)

BAT : S Iyer(c) , R Ven der Dussen , F fu Plessis

AR : H Pandya , A Phehlukwayo

BOWL : B Kumar , Y Chahal , J Bumrah , L Nigidi

Team#4

WK : L Rahul(c) , Q de Kock(vc)

BAT : S Iyer , R Ven der Dussen , F fu Plessis

AR : H Pandya , A Phehlukwayo

BOWL : B Kumar , Y Chahal , J Bumrah , L Nigidi

