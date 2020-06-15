IND vs SIG Live | IND vs SIG Live Scorecard | IND vs SIG Live Streaming | IND vs SIG Playing11

IND vs SIG Live | IND vs SIG Live Scorecard | Streaming | Playing11 | Match Preview

Match Detail

Date : 15-06-2020

Time : 3.30 Pm

IND vs SIG , Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm 15 Jun 2020

Live

Toss :

Probable Playing11

IND

Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sachin Hiremath, Amandeep Singh, Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Bhargav Kumar , Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer

SIG

Sohaib Atif, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Osama Saleem, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Arshpreet Singh, Adnan Raza, Amir Mir , Ataullah Safi, Muhammad Saad Nawaz, Shahzaib Hassan, Raja-Azhar Mahmood

Squad

Indiska CC

Bhargav Kumar , Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chirinjeevi Vattiri, Dipanjan Dey, Apporv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani , Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh

Sigtuna CC

Muhammad Rehman, Osama Saleem, Qurban Ali, Shahzaib Hassan, Ataullah Safi, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Adnan Raza, Raja Mahmood, Arshpreet Singh, Ch Shaftaz ,Ahmad Ejaz, Amir Mir, Muhammad Nawaz, Sohaib Atif, Umer Waqar, Zulfiqar Kiyani

Match Preview

Stockholm Cricket Club will take on Sigtuna Cricket Club in the league game of the ECS T10 League 2020 which will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm

Nawaz has scored 207 runs in 21 games and has also picked 24 wickets in his bowling

Another T10 League is getting underway and this time in the Swedish City Stockholm.

Mathur has played mere 3 games and has scored 64 runs in them, he has also picked a wicket in this bowling

Chalindra has scored 323 runs in 15 games and has picked 11 wickets

Rehman has scored 365 runs in 17 games and has picked 10 wickets

Vardhana has scored 359 runs in 12 games and has picked 5 wickets

Team#1

WK : B Kumar

BAT : S Hassan , A Safi, D Dey

AR : M Rehman (VC), I Khan (C), S Hiremath, U Waqar

BOWL : N Iyer, A Singh, S Sharma

Team#2

WK : B Kumar

BAT : S Hassan , A Safi, D Dey(C)

AR : M Rehman , I Khan (VC), S Hiremath, U Waqar

BOWL : N Iyer, A Singh, S Sharma