IND vs SIG Live | IND vs SIG Live Scorecard | IND vs SIG Live Streaming | IND vs SIG Playing11

IND vs SIG Live | IND vs SIG Live Scorecard | Streaming | Playing11 | Match Preview
Match Detail
Date : 15-06-2020
Time : 3.30 Pm
IND vs SIG , Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm 15 Jun 2020
Probable Playing11
IND
Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sachin Hiremath, Amandeep Singh, Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Bhargav Kumar , Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer
SIG
Sohaib Atif, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Osama Saleem, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Arshpreet Singh, Adnan Raza, Amir Mir , Ataullah Safi, Muhammad Saad Nawaz, Shahzaib Hassan, Raja-Azhar Mahmood
Squad
Indiska CC
Bhargav Kumar , Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chirinjeevi Vattiri, Dipanjan Dey, Apporv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani , Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh
Sigtuna CC
Muhammad Rehman, Osama Saleem, Qurban Ali, Shahzaib Hassan, Ataullah Safi, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Adnan Raza, Raja Mahmood, Arshpreet Singh, Ch Shaftaz ,Ahmad Ejaz, Amir Mir, Muhammad Nawaz, Sohaib Atif, Umer Waqar, Zulfiqar Kiyani
Match Preview
Stockholm Cricket Club will take on Sigtuna Cricket Club in the league game of the ECS T10 League 2020 which will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm
Nawaz has scored 207 runs in 21 games and has also picked 24 wickets in his bowling
Another T10 League is getting underway and this time in the Swedish City Stockholm.
Mathur has played mere 3 games and has scored 64 runs in them, he has also picked a wicket in this bowling
Chalindra has scored 323 runs in 15 games and has picked 11 wickets
Rehman has scored 365 runs in 17 games and has picked 10 wickets
Vardhana has scored 359 runs in 12 games and has picked 5 wickets
Dream11 Team
Team#1
WK : B Kumar
BAT : S Hassan , A Safi, D Dey
AR : M Rehman (VC), I Khan (C), S Hiremath, U Waqar
BOWL : N Iyer, A Singh, S Sharma
Team#2
WK : B Kumar
BAT : S Hassan , A Safi, D Dey(C)
AR : M Rehman , I Khan (VC), S Hiremath, U Waqar
BOWL : N Iyer, A Singh, S Sharma