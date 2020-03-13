India vs South Africa ODI Series Called Off Due To Coronavirus | BCCI announce the rescheduling of the ongoing ODI series

India vs South Africa ODI Series Called Off Due To Coronavirus | BCCI announce the rescheduling ODI series | 2nd ODI update | India vs South Africa cancel
India vs South Africa ODI Series:
The statement seemed to suggest that the two teams would play a fresh set of three ODIs even though technically the first ODI had been completed in this series, though it was a washout without a ball being bowled in Dharamsala.
BCCI:
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced to reschedule the ongoing ODI series in view of the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Cricket South Africa will visit India at a later date to play 3 One-day Internationals. The BCCI-CSA will jointly work out the revised schedule.
Ind vs SA 2nd ODI :
The cancelling of the ODI series is likely to have come as a surprise to even both India and South African teams, considering the BCCI had sent out the practice schedule for both teams for Saturday less than an hour before the board’s decision.
As per the training schedule, India were to have an optional training session between 10.00 am to 1.00 pm in the morning, with South Africa’s session from 2.00 pm in the afternoon.
South Africa:
“The South African team will come to Delhi and leave by taking the earliest available flight,”
Corona virus:
India has recorded more than 80 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 1,30,000.
While the impact of the novel coronavirus has been the most severe in China and Italy, India has also been affected.