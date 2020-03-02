Dhoni

INT vs LAM Live | INT vs LAM Live score | INT vs LAM Live scorecard | INT vs LAM Live streaming | Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 3rd Match

Match Detail

INT vs LAM Dream11

Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 League 2020

Date : 2 March 2020

Time : 6.30 PM

Intellectuals CC vs La Manga CC , 3rd Match

Live:

Toss : (INT )Intellectuals CC Won the toss and elected to Field

Result : LAM Won by 40 Runs

LAM : 108/3 (10 over)

INT : 68/5 ( 10 over)

Target : 109

Scorecard

INT : 68/5 ( 10 over)

G Neve*3 (0 four & 0 six)

N Ahmed*1 (0 four & 0 six)

Recent Wicket

1.U Baig*6(7) (1 four & 0 six) (b TR Rumistrzewicz1)

2.I Baig*47 (33) (3 four & 4 six) (c CW Wood & CR Rumistrzewicz)

3.H Askari*0 (0 four & 0 six) (c PH Harvey & b CW Akram)

# Bowler O M R W 1 P Hennessey 2 0 23 0 2 C Wood 2 1 3 2 3 T Rumistrzewicz 2 0 16 1 4 R Panchal 2 0 8 0 5 T Rumistrzewicz 2 0 13 2

Recent Over

2 over : C Wood

3 over : P Hennessey

4 over : T Rumistrzewicz1

5 over : R Panchal

6 over : T Rumistrzewicz

10 over : C Rumistrzewicz

End of first Innings

LAM : 108/3 (10 over)

Ravi Panchal * 7 (8)( 0 fours & 0 six)

P Hennessey*14 (4) ( 1 fours & 1 six)

Recent Wicket:

3.Jonathan Kinsella * 21 (18) ( 3 fours & 0 six) (RUN OUT (H Askari & H Akram)

2.AA Algar 34 ( 3 fours & 3 six) (c Hafiz Abid b Umair Akram)

1.JB Brook 23 ( 4 fours & 0 six) ( run out (Hassan Askari)

# Bowler O M R W 1 Noman Ahmad 2 0 23 0 2 Hassan Askari 2 0 28 1 3 Usman Baig 2 0 11 0 4 Husnain Akram 2 0 27 0 5 Umair Akram 2 0 13 1 6 7

Official Playing11:

INT:

H ABID N AHMAD U AKRAM M SHAHFIQUE S MUHAMMAD S ULLAH IHSAN H AKRAM G NEVE U BAIG H ASKARI I BAIG

LAM:

A ALGER K WOOD J KINSELLA J BROOK O HARVEY P SINGH C RUMISTRZEWICZ R PANCHAL P HENNESSY C WOOD T RUMISTRZEWICZ

Expected Playing11

Intellectuals

Nadeem Muhammad

Aslam Dogar

Christopher Porne

Husnain Akram

Hassan Askari

Sulman Ullah Ihsan

Usman Mirza

Laurence Mcgarry

Sadeem Muhammad

Umair Akram

La Manga

Adam Algar

Keiran Wood

Charlie Rumistrzewicz

Jonathan Kinsella

Paul Harvey

Tom Culshaw

Amendeep Singh

Ollie Jarvis

Connor Wood

Tommy Knowles

Pawitter Singh

Squad

INT

Hassan Askari, Aslam Dogar, Atle Barlaup,

Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Husnain Akram, Ismail Baig,

Jon Brown, Muhammad Shahfique, Sadeem Muhammad,

Umair Akram, Hafiz Abid, Laurence McGarry,

Usman Mirza , Christopher Horne, Gordon Neve,

Nadeem Muhammad, Noman Ahmad

LAM

Tommy Knowles, Sohail Khan, Joel Brook,

Jonathan Kinsella, Kieran Wood, Neil Brook,

Paul Fletcher, Paul Harvey, Pawitter Singh,

Alfie Court, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccullock,

Connor Wood, Hugh James , Paul Sadler,

Adam Algar, Charlie Rumistrzewicz,

Ollie Jarvis, Ollie Richardson

Team#1

WK : A Alger

BAT : U Akram , K Wood(c) , J Brook

AR : H Akram , R Harvey , P Singh(vc)

BOWL : H Askari , U Mirza , C Wood , A McCullo

Team#2

WK : A Alger

BAT : U Akram , K Wood(vc) , J Brook

AR : H Akram , R Harvey , P Singh(c)

BOWL : H Askari , U Mirza , C Wood , A McCullo

Pitch Report:

The batsmen will struggle against the fast bowling as they will get some swing that will make the life of batsmen miserable on the pitch.

The track at Woodbridge Oval is expected to offer a bit of help to the fast bowlers due to the windy conditions.

The side batting first on this ground has ended up winning more games.

A 90+ run target will be easily defendable on this ground as far as the stats are concerned.

So, the side winning the toss will prefer to bat in order to be on the safer side.

Average first innings score:92 (Stats considered until Match 10)

Record of the chasing teams: Won – 3; Lost – 8

About Match:

Six groups will partake including the hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates.

Cricket Espain will have the firstDream11 European CricketSeries from March 2-6 at Woodbridge Oval in Albir in Spain.

The new pursuit, referred to only as the “Dream11 European Cricket League” will run all over Europe consistently,

encouraging 20 weeks of high-octane T10 cricket, with 400 matches and 100 matchdays.

Live Streaming Details:

Fans over the Indian subcontinent can get all the exciting LIVE ECS and ECL activity beginning March 2 and May 31 solely on FanCode,

the advertisement free multi-sport aggregator stage from the place of Dream11 and avilable official website and youtube .

LIVE through the European Cricket Network the advanced home of European cricket League Live Streaming and details accessible on web and versatile stages and avilable official website.

Normally, the remainder of the world will have the option to watch the Dream11 European Cricket Series activity