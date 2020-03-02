INT vs LAM Live | INT vs LAM Live score | INT vs LAM Live scorecard | INT vs LAM Live streaming | Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 3rd Match
Match Detail
INT vs LAM Dream11
Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 League 2020
Date : 2 March 2020
Time : 6.30 PM
Intellectuals CC vs La Manga CC , 3rd Match
Live:
Toss : (INT )Intellectuals CC Won the toss and elected to Field
Result : LAM Won by 40 Runs
LAM : 108/3 (10 over)
INT : 68/5 ( 10 over)
Target : 109
Scorecard
INT : 68/5 ( 10 over)
G Neve*3 (0 four & 0 six)
N Ahmed*1 (0 four & 0 six)
Recent Wicket
1.U Baig*6(7) (1 four & 0 six) (b TR Rumistrzewicz1)
2.I Baig*47 (33) (3 four & 4 six) (c CW Wood & CR Rumistrzewicz)
3.H Askari*0 (0 four & 0 six) (c PH Harvey & b CW Akram)
|#
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|1
|P Hennessey
|2
|0
|23
|0
|2
|C Wood
|2
|1
|3
|2
|3
|T Rumistrzewicz
|2
|0
|16
|1
|4
|R Panchal
|2
|0
|8
|0
|5
|T Rumistrzewicz
|2
|0
|13
|2
Recent Over
2 over : C Wood
3 over : P Hennessey
4 over : T Rumistrzewicz1
5 over : R Panchal
6 over : T Rumistrzewicz
10 over : C Rumistrzewicz
End of first Innings
LAM : 108/3 (10 over)
Ravi Panchal * 7 (8)( 0 fours & 0 six)
P Hennessey*14 (4) ( 1 fours & 1 six)
Recent Wicket:
3.Jonathan Kinsella * 21 (18) ( 3 fours & 0 six) (RUN OUT (H Askari & H Akram)
2.AA Algar 34 ( 3 fours & 3 six) (c Hafiz Abid b Umair Akram)
1.JB Brook 23 ( 4 fours & 0 six) ( run out (Hassan Askari)
|#
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|1
|Noman Ahmad
|2
|0
|23
|0
|2
|Hassan Askari
|2
|0
|28
|1
|3
|Usman Baig
|2
|0
|11
|0
|4
|Husnain Akram
|2
|0
|27
|0
|5
|Umair Akram
|2
|0
|13
|1
|6
|7
Official Playing11:
INT:
- H ABID
- N AHMAD
- U AKRAM
- M SHAHFIQUE
- S MUHAMMAD
- S ULLAH IHSAN
- H AKRAM
- G NEVE
- U BAIG
- H ASKARI
- I BAIG
LAM:
- A ALGER
- K WOOD
- J KINSELLA
- J BROOK
- O HARVEY
- P SINGH
- C RUMISTRZEWICZ
- R PANCHAL
- P HENNESSY
- C WOOD
- T RUMISTRZEWICZ
Expected Playing11
Intellectuals
- Nadeem Muhammad
- Aslam Dogar
- Christopher Porne
- Husnain Akram
- Hassan Askari
- Sulman Ullah Ihsan
- Usman Mirza
- Laurence Mcgarry
- Sadeem Muhammad
- Umair Akram
La Manga
- Adam Algar
- Keiran Wood
- Charlie Rumistrzewicz
- Jonathan Kinsella
- Paul Harvey
- Tom Culshaw
- Amendeep Singh
- Ollie Jarvis
- Connor Wood
- Tommy Knowles
- Pawitter Singh
Squad
INT
Hassan Askari, Aslam Dogar, Atle Barlaup,
Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Husnain Akram, Ismail Baig,
Jon Brown, Muhammad Shahfique, Sadeem Muhammad,
Umair Akram, Hafiz Abid, Laurence McGarry,
Usman Mirza , Christopher Horne, Gordon Neve,
Nadeem Muhammad, Noman Ahmad
LAM
Tommy Knowles, Sohail Khan, Joel Brook,
Jonathan Kinsella, Kieran Wood, Neil Brook,
Paul Fletcher, Paul Harvey, Pawitter Singh,
Alfie Court, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccullock,
Connor Wood, Hugh James , Paul Sadler,
Adam Algar, Charlie Rumistrzewicz,
Ollie Jarvis, Ollie Richardson
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : A Alger
BAT : U Akram , K Wood(c) , J Brook
AR : H Akram , R Harvey , P Singh(vc)
BOWL : H Askari , U Mirza , C Wood , A McCullo
Team#2
WK : A Alger
BAT : U Akram , K Wood(vc) , J Brook
AR : H Akram , R Harvey , P Singh(c)
BOWL : H Askari , U Mirza , C Wood , A McCullo
Pitch Report:
The batsmen will struggle against the fast bowling as they will get some swing that will make the life of batsmen miserable on the pitch.
The track at Woodbridge Oval is expected to offer a bit of help to the fast bowlers due to the windy conditions.
The side batting first on this ground has ended up winning more games.
A 90+ run target will be easily defendable on this ground as far as the stats are concerned.
So, the side winning the toss will prefer to bat in order to be on the safer side.
Average first innings score:92 (Stats considered until Match 10)
Record of the chasing teams: Won – 3; Lost – 8
About Match:
Six groups will partake including the hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates.
Cricket Espain will have the firstDream11 European CricketSeries from March 2-6 at Woodbridge Oval in Albir in Spain.
The new pursuit, referred to only as the “Dream11 European Cricket League” will run all over Europe consistently,
encouraging 20 weeks of high-octane T10 cricket, with 400 matches and 100 matchdays.
Live Streaming Details:
Fans over the Indian subcontinent can get all the exciting LIVE ECS and ECL activity beginning March 2 and May 31 solely on FanCode,
the advertisement free multi-sport aggregator stage from the place of Dream11 and avilable official website and youtube .
LIVE through the European Cricket Network the advanced home of European cricket League Live Streaming and details accessible on web and versatile stages and avilable official website.
Normally, the remainder of the world will have the option to watch the Dream11 European Cricket Series activity