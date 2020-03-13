IPL 2020 postponed till April 15 | BCCI SUSPENDS IPL 2020 | Coronavirus update IPL

Dhoni

Coronavirus update : IPL 2020 postponed till April 15

BCCI:

The news came after Delhi government suspended all the matches of this year’s IPL in the national capital.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020,

as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.

The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general,

and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans,

have a safe cricketing experience.

The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports,

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and

State Government departments in this regard.

JAY SHAH

Honorary Secretary

BCCI

Corona virus :

The rise in the number of corona virus cases has prompted Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone IPL 2020.

As a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 infection,

the BCCI postponed the cricket tournament till April 15.

The Twenty 20 cricket tournament was scheduled to commence on March 29.

latest Update:

In India, first corona virus casualty was reported from Karnataka with the death of a 76-year-old man.

So far there have been 75 confirmed cases in the entire country.

