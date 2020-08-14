KAP vs HMD Live | KAP vs HMD Live Score | KAP vs HMD Playing11 | KAP vs HMD Live streaming | KAP vs HMD Afgan One Day Cup 2020

In Afghanistan’s Provincial Challenge Cup (Grade I) – 2020, Kabul Province (KAP) will be gone head to head against the group Helmand Province (HMD) for the fourth match of the class under Group A. They played absolute of one match, in which they lost the match. In the last match, they played against the group Khost Province (KHP) on August thirteenth, in which KHP has dominated the game by 9 wickets.

