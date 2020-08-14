KAP vs HMD Live | KAP vs HMD Live Score | KAP vs HMD Playing11 | KAP vs HMD Live streaming | KAP vs HMD Afgan One Day Cup 2020

Match Detail

KAP vs HMD Afghan One-Day Cup, 2020

Mis Ainak Cricket Ground, Khost

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Time : 10:00 AM

Expected Playing11

KAP

Ishaq Zazai (WK), Imran Janat, Aman Rafiqi, Azmatullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Parvez Amin , Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Abdul Rahman, Gulab Omarzai, Inamullah

HMD

Qudratullah (WK), Abdul Bari, Rahimullah Sahak, Dastgir Dotani, AKabir Ahmad, Naveed Zabuli , Sharifullah, Nazir Ahmad, Hekmatullah, Ansarullah, Ahmad Zia

Squad

Kabul Province

Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Asif Musazai, Ishaq Zazai, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Farmanullah, Parvez Amin , Rokhan Zaramalwal, Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Iqbal Zazai, Bilal Sahak, Aman Rafiqi, Azmatullah, Abdul Rahman, Gulab Omarzai, Shakir, Inamullah

Helmand Province

Abdul Bari, Rahimullah Sahak, Ansarullah, Qudratullah, Abdul Nafee, Kabir Ahmad, Naveed Zabuli, Bari Kakar, Lutfullah, Mohammad Rasool , Sharifullah, Zalmai Khan, Nazir Ahmad, Abdul Hakim, Hekmatullah, Habatullah, Ahmad Zia, Dastgir Dotani

Match Preview

In Afghanistan’s Provincial Challenge Cup (Grade I) – 2020, Kabul Province (KAP) will be gone head to head against the group Helmand Province (HMD) for the fourth match of the class under Group A.
They played absolute of one match, in which they lost the match.
In the last match, they played against the group Khost Province (KHP) on August thirteenth, in which KHP has dominated the game by 9 wickets.

Dream11 team

WK : I Zazai

BAT : D Rasooli, N Wahdat, Sharifullah, N Ahmad

AR : A Rahman

BOWL : Inamullah, S Ghafari, Farmanullah, A Nafee, B Kakar

 