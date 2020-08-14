KAP vs HMD Live | KAP vs HMD Live Score | KAP vs HMD Playing11 | KAP vs HMD Live streaming | KAP vs HMD Afgan One Day Cup 2020

KAP vs HMD Live | KAP vs HMD Playing11 | KAP vs HMD Afgan One Day Cup 2020
KAP vs HMD Live
Match Detail
KAP vs HMD Afghan One-Day Cup, 2020
Mis Ainak Cricket Ground, Khost
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Time : 10:00 AM
Expected Playing11
KAP
Ishaq Zazai (WK), Imran Janat, Aman Rafiqi, Azmatullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Parvez Amin , Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Abdul Rahman, Gulab Omarzai, Inamullah
HMD
Qudratullah (WK), Abdul Bari, Rahimullah Sahak, Dastgir Dotani, AKabir Ahmad, Naveed Zabuli , Sharifullah, Nazir Ahmad, Hekmatullah, Ansarullah, Ahmad Zia
Squad
Kabul Province
Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Asif Musazai, Ishaq Zazai, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Farmanullah, Parvez Amin , Rokhan Zaramalwal, Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Iqbal Zazai, Bilal Sahak, Aman Rafiqi, Azmatullah, Abdul Rahman, Gulab Omarzai, Shakir, Inamullah
Helmand Province
Abdul Bari, Rahimullah Sahak, Ansarullah, Qudratullah, Abdul Nafee, Kabir Ahmad, Naveed Zabuli, Bari Kakar, Lutfullah, Mohammad Rasool , Sharifullah, Zalmai Khan, Nazir Ahmad, Abdul Hakim, Hekmatullah, Habatullah, Ahmad Zia, Dastgir Dotani
Match Preview
In Afghanistan’s Provincial Challenge Cup (Grade I) – 2020, Kabul Province (KAP) will be gone head to head against the group Helmand Province (HMD) for the fourth match of the class under Group A.
They played absolute of one match, in which they lost the match.
In the last match, they played against the group Khost Province (KHP) on August thirteenth, in which KHP has dominated the game by 9 wickets.
Final Team Team & Tips Updates In Our New Telegram Channel Joint Now
Dream11 team
WK : I Zazai
BAT : D Rasooli, N Wahdat, Sharifullah, N Ahmad
AR : A Rahman
BOWL : Inamullah, S Ghafari, Farmanullah, A Nafee, B Kakar