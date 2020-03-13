KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction | KAR vs ISL Dream11 | KAR vs ISL Dream11 Team | KAR vs ISL Playing11

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction | KAR vs ISL Dream11 | KAR vs ISL Dream11 Team | PSL | KAR vs ISL Match Preview | KAR vs ISL Playing11
Match Detail
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, 28th Match
Date : Mar 14 2020
Time : 07:00 PM LOCAL
Series: Pakistan Super League 2020
Venue: National Stadium,Karachi
Expected Playing11
KAR
Chadwick Walton (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir , Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Usama Mir, Arshad Iqbal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umaid Asif
ISL
Luke Ronchi (wk), Colin Ingram, Dale Steyn, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Muhammad Musa, Rizwan Hussain, Akif Javed , Asif Ali, Amad Butt, Rumman Raees
Squad
Karachi Kings
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Cameron Delport, Usama Mir, Ali Khan, Chris Jordan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal , Mohammad Amir, Chadwick Walton, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Umaid Asif, Sharjeel Khan
Islamabad United
Shadab Khan (c), Saif Badar, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Luke Ronchi, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Muhammad Musa, Rizwan Hussain, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah , Dale Steyn, Colin Munro, Philip Salt, Rumman Raees
Match Preview
KAR
Karachi Kings previous match was against Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League, Regular Season, match ended with result 151-150 Karachi Kings won the match
Top Pick Up
- Sharjeel Khan 15 MATCH 360 RUN 24.0 AVG AND SR is 136.88
- Babar Azam 38 match 1471 avg is 50.72 and SR is 128.14
- Alex Hales 60 match 1644 and avg is 31.02 and SR 136.66
ISL
Islamabad United previous match was against Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League, Regular Season, match ended with result 94-91 Multan Sultans won the match.
Top Pick Up
- Colin Munro 62 MATCH 1724 RUN And avg is 31.35 and SR 156.4
- Luke Ronchi 33 MATCH AND 359 run and avg is 17.95 And SR is 140.23
Pitch Report
Stadium National Stadium City Karachi Capacity 34228 Ends Pavilion End, University End Hosts to Pakistan, Karachi
Avg 1st inn score at this venue : 191
Avg 2nd inn score at this venue : 109
Weather Report
Hazy sunshine; air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups
RealFeel® 32°
RealFeel Shade™ 28°
Max UV Index: 8 Very High
Wind: SSE at 11 km/h
Wind Gusts: 22 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Rain: 0.0 mm
Snow: 0.0 cm
Ice: 0.0 mm
Best Dream Team Tips
Team#1
WK : L Ronchi , C Walton
BAT : C Ingram(vc) , C Munro , B Azam , A Hales(c)
AR : S Khan
BOWL : R Raees , Z Gohar , M Aamir , C Jorden
