KAR vs LAH Dream11 | Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars 2nd Semi Final | Match Preview | Pitch Report | Weather Report | 2nd Semi Final

Dhoni

11 mins ago

Comments: 0 11 mins agoComments: 0

LAH vs KAR Dream11 | Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings 2nd Semi Final | Match Preview | Pitch Report | Weather Report | 2nd Semi Final

KAR vs LAH Match Detail:

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, 2nd Semi Final

Series: Pakistan Super League 2020

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium,Lahore

Date & Time: Mar 17, 07:00 PM LOCAL

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

KAR vs LAH Expected Playing11:

LAH

Sohail Akhtar (c) Ben Dunk (wk) Dilbar Hussain Mohammad Hafeez Samit Patel Chris Lynn David Wiese Haris Rauf Maaz Khan Fakhar Zaman Shaheen Afridi

KAR

Chadwick Walton (wk) Imad Wasim (c) Umer Khan Chris Jordan Mohammad Amir Alex Hales Aamer Yamin Iftikhar Ahmed Babar Azam Sharjeel Khan Cameron Delport

KAR vs LAH Squad:

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim(c), Chadwick Walton(w), Chris Jordan,

Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed

Usama Mir, Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia , Sharjeel Khan,

Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Umer Khan,

Umaid Asif, Mohammad Rizwan, Ali Khan,

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar(c), Dane Vilas(w), David Wiese,

Chris Lynn, Muhammad Faizan, Salman Butt ,

Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel,

Raja Farzan, Jaahid Ali ,Shaheen Afridi,

Salman Irshad, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman,

Usman Shinwari, Seekkuge Prasanna,

Match Preview

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, 2nd Semi Final , Series: Pakistan Super League 2020 , Venue: Gaddafi Stadium,Lahore, Date & Time: Mar 17, 07:00 PM LOCAL

Last Match Result

KAR : Karachi Kings previous match was against Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League match ended with result 190 – 187 Lahore Qalandars won the match.

KRK 187/5 (20 over)

LHQ 190/2 (19.1 over)

Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wkts

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Ben Dunk

Babar Azam played 10 match and score 336 RUNS and 42.00 AVG and SR is 126.31 and Alex Hales played 6 match and score 239 Runs AVG is 59.75 SR is 156.20.

LAH : Lahore Qalandars previous match was against Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League, Regular Season, match ended with result 189 – 187 Lahore Qalandars won the match.

PSZ 187/7 (20 over)

LHQ 189/5 (19.5 over)

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wkts

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman 9 match 270 RUNS score Avg is 30.00 SR is 129.18. Ben Dunk Played 6 matches and Score 257 RUNS avg is 64.25 and SR is 199.22.

Pitch Report

Stadium National Stadium City Karachi Capacity 34228 .

Ends Pavilion End, University End.Avg 1st inn score is 191 and Avg 2nd inn score is 109.

Total T20 matches scheduled at this venue 4 . Matches won batting first 3 Matches won bowling first 1.

Weather Report

Windy with sunshine and patchy clouds. air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups

Max UV Index: 8 Very High

Wind: W at 26 km/h

Wind Gusts: 37 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Rain: 0.0 mm

Snow: 0.0 cm

Ice: 0.0 mm

RealFeel® 26°

RealFeel Shade 25°

Team#1

WK : C Wolton

BAT : B Azam(vc) , C Lynn, F Zaman , A Hales(c) , S Akhtar

AR : S Patel , C Delport

BOWL : S Afridi , D Hussain , M Khan

Team#2

WK : C Wolton

BAT : B Azam(c) , C Lynn, F Zaman , A Hales(vc) , S Akhtar

AR : S Patel , C Delport

BOWL : S Afridi , D Hussain , M Khan

Team#3

WK : C Wolton(vc)

BAT : B Azam(c) , C Lynn, F Zaman , A Hales , S Akhtar

AR : S Patel , C Delport

BOWL : S Afridi , D Hussain , M Khan

Team#4

WK : C Wolton(vc)

BAT : B Azam , C Lynn, F Zaman , A Hales(c) , S Akhtar

AR : S Patel , C Delport

BOWL : S Afridi , D Hussain , M Khan

Team#5

WK : C Wolton

BAT : B Azam(c) , C Lynn, F Zaman , A Hales , S Akhtar

AR : S Patel(vc) , C Delport

BOWL : S Afridi , D Hussain , M Khan

Pitch Status:

STATS – T20

Total matches 14

Matches won batting first 9

Matches won bowling first 5

Average 1st Inns scores 161

Average 2nd Inns scores 143

Highest total recorded 197/5 (20 Ov) by PAK vs WXI

Lowest total recorded 101/10 (17.4 Ov) by PAK vs SL

Highest score chased 176/8 (19.4 Ov) by PAK vs ZIM

Lowest score defended 126/7 (20 Ov) by PAKW vs BANW

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

