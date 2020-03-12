KAR vs LAH Dream11 | Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Prediction | Match Preview | Pitch Report | Weather Report
Match Detail
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, 26th Match
Date : Mar 12 2020
Time : 07:00 PM LOCAL
Series: Pakistan Super League 2020
Venue: National Stadium,Karachi
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Playing11
LAH
- Sohail Akhtar (c)
- Ben Dunk (wk)
- David Wiese
- Haris Rauf
- Maaz Khan
- Dilbar Hussain
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Samit Patel
- Chris Lynn
- Fakhar Zaman
- Shaheen Afridi
KAR
- Chadwick Walton (wk)
- Imad Wasim (c)
- Aamer Yamin
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Umer Khan
- Chris Jordan
- Mohammad Amir
- Alex Hales
- Babar Azam
- Sharjeel Khan
- Cameron Delport
Squad
Karachi Kings
Imad Wasim(c), Chadwick Walton(w), Chris Jordan,
Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed
Usama Mir, Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia , Sharjeel Khan,
Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Umer Khan,
Umaid Asif, Mohammad Rizwan, Ali Khan,
Lahore Qalandars
Sohail Akhtar(c), Dane Vilas(w), David Wiese,
Chris Lynn, Muhammad Faizan, Salman Butt ,
Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel,
Raja Farzan, Jaahid Ali ,Shaheen Afridi,
Salman Irshad, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman,
Usman Shinwari, Seekkuge Prasanna,
Match Preview
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, 26th Match Date Mar 12 2020 Time 07:00 PM LOCAL Series Pakistan Super League 2020 Venue National Stadium,Karachi
Last Match Result
KAR : Karachi Kings previous match was against Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League match ended with result 190 – 187 Lahore Qalandars won the match.
KRK 187/5 (20 over)
LHQ 190/2 (19.1 over)
Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wkts
PLAYER OF THE MATCH
Ben Dunk
Babar Azam played 10 match and score 336 RUNS and 42.00 AVG and SR is 126.31 and Alex Hales played 6 match and score 239 Runs AVG is 59.75 SR is 156.20.
LAH : Lahore Qalandars previous match was against Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League, Regular Season, match ended with result 189 – 187 Lahore Qalandars won the match.
PSZ 187/7 (20 over)
LHQ 189/5 (19.5 over)
Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wkts
PLAYER OF THE MATCH
Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman 9 match 270 RUNS score Avg is 30.00 SR is 129.18. Ben Dunk Played 6 matches and Score 257 RUNS avg is 64.25 and SR is 199.22.
Pitch Report
Stadium National Stadium City Karachi Capacity 34228 .Ends Pavilion End, University End.Avg 1st inn score is 191 and Avg 2nd inn score is 109.Total T20 matches scheduled at this venue 4 . Matches won batting first 3 Matches won bowling first 1.
Weather Report
Windy with sunshine and patchy clouds. air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups
Max UV Index: 8 Very High
Wind: W at 26 km/h
Wind Gusts: 37 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Rain: 0.0 mm
Snow: 0.0 cm
Ice: 0.0 mm
RealFeel® 26°
RealFeel Shade 25°
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : C Wolton
BAT : B Azam(vc) , C Lynn, F Zaman , A Hales(c) , S Akhtar
AR : S Patel , C Delport
BOWL : S Afridi , D Hussain , M Khan
Team#2
WK : C Wolton
BAT : B Azam(c) , C Lynn, F Zaman , A Hales(vc) , S Akhtar
AR : S Patel , C Delport
BOWL : S Afridi , D Hussain , M Khan
Team#3
WK : C Wolton(vc)
BAT : B Azam(c) , C Lynn, F Zaman , A Hales , S Akhtar
AR : S Patel , C Delport
BOWL : S Afridi , D Hussain , M Khan
Team#4
WK : C Wolton(vc)
BAT : B Azam , C Lynn, F Zaman , A Hales(c) , S Akhtar
AR : S Patel , C Delport
BOWL : S Afridi , D Hussain , M Khan
Team#5
WK : C Wolton
BAT : B Azam(c) , C Lynn, F Zaman , A Hales , S Akhtar
AR : S Patel(vc) , C Delport
BOWL : S Afridi , D Hussain , M Khan