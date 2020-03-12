Follow Me in social Media Now

KAR vs LAH Dream11 | Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Prediction | Match Preview | Pitch Report | Weather Report

3 hours ago
Match Detail

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, 26th Match

Date : Mar 12 2020

Time : 07:00 PM LOCAL

Series: Pakistan Super League 2020

Venue: National Stadium,Karachi

Expected Playing11

LAH

  1. Sohail Akhtar (c)
  2. Ben Dunk (wk)
  3. David Wiese
  4. Haris Rauf
  5. Maaz Khan
  6. Dilbar Hussain
  7. Mohammad Hafeez
  8. Samit Patel
  9. Chris Lynn
  10. Fakhar Zaman
  11. Shaheen Afridi

 

KAR

  1. Chadwick Walton (wk)
  2. Imad Wasim (c)
  3. Aamer Yamin
  4. Iftikhar Ahmed
  5. Umer Khan
  6. Chris Jordan
  7. Mohammad Amir
  8. Alex Hales
  9. Babar Azam
  10. Sharjeel Khan
  11. Cameron Delport

Squad

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim(c), Chadwick Walton(w), Chris Jordan,

Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed

Usama Mir, Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia , Sharjeel Khan,

Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Umer Khan,

Umaid Asif, Mohammad Rizwan, Ali Khan,

 

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar(c), Dane Vilas(w), David Wiese,

Chris Lynn, Muhammad Faizan, Salman Butt ,

Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel,

Raja Farzan, Jaahid Ali ,Shaheen Afridi,

Salman Irshad, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman,

Usman Shinwari, Seekkuge Prasanna,

Match Preview

Last Match Result

KAR : Karachi Kings previous match was against Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League match ended with result 190 – 187 Lahore Qalandars won the match.

KRK 187/5 (20 over)

LHQ 190/2 (19.1 over)

Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wkts

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Ben Dunk

Babar Azam played 10 match and score 336 RUNS and 42.00 AVG and SR is 126.31 and Alex Hales played 6 match and score 239 Runs AVG is 59.75 SR is 156.20.

 

LAH : Lahore Qalandars previous match was against Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League, Regular Season, match ended with result 189 – 187 Lahore Qalandars won the match.

PSZ 187/7 (20 over)

LHQ 189/5 (19.5 over)

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wkts

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman 9 match 270 RUNS score Avg is 30.00 SR is 129.18. Ben Dunk Played 6 matches and Score 257 RUNS avg is 64.25 and SR is 199.22.

Pitch Report

Stadium National Stadium City Karachi Capacity 34228 .Ends Pavilion End, University End.Avg 1st inn score is 191 and Avg 2nd inn score is 109.Total T20 matches scheduled at this venue 4 . Matches won batting first 3 Matches won bowling first 1.

Weather Report

Windy with sunshine and patchy clouds. air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups

Max UV Index: 8 Very High

Wind: W at 26 km/h

Wind Gusts: 37 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Rain: 0.0 mm

Snow: 0.0 cm

Ice: 0.0 mm

RealFeel® 26°

RealFeel Shade 25°

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : C Wolton

BAT : B Azam(vc) , C Lynn, F Zaman , A Hales(c) , S Akhtar

AR : S Patel , C Delport

BOWL : S Afridi , D Hussain , M Khan

Team#2

WK : C Wolton

BAT : B Azam(c) , C Lynn, F Zaman , A Hales(vc) , S Akhtar

AR : S Patel , C Delport

BOWL : S Afridi , D Hussain , M Khan

Team#3

WK : C Wolton(vc)

BAT : B Azam(c) , C Lynn, F Zaman , A Hales , S Akhtar

AR : S Patel , C Delport

BOWL : S Afridi , D Hussain , M Khan

Team#4

WK : C Wolton(vc)

BAT : B Azam , C Lynn, F Zaman , A Hales(c) , S Akhtar

AR : S Patel , C Delport

BOWL : S Afridi , D Hussain , M Khan

Team#5

WK : C Wolton

BAT : B Azam(c) , C Lynn, F Zaman , A Hales , S Akhtar

AR : S Patel(vc) , C Delport

BOWL : S Afridi , D Hussain , M Khan

