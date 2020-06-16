KCC vs ALZ Live | KCC vs ALZ Live Scorecard | KCC vs ALZ Playing11 | KCC vs ALZ Match Preview

KCC vs ALZ Live | KCC vs ALZ Live Scorecard | Playing11 | KCC vs ALZ Match Preview
Match Detail
Date : 16-06-2020
Time : 1.30 Pm
KCC vs ALZ , Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm 16 Jun 2020
Live
Toss :
Probable Playing11
KCC
Aleem Muhamamd Siddiqui, Chandan Khatri, Kashan Khan, Zubair Abbas, Pankaj Kaul, Rizwan Baig, Arif Zaidi , Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Shahid Nawaz, Fashahid Shah, Nasir Khan
ALZ
Ismaeel Zia, Faseeh Tariq Chaudhary, Aman Khan, Shahed Ali, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Samiallah Khalil, Abdullah Khalil, Talha Masood , Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Aman Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry
Preview
The temperature will be on a cooler side with wind expected to blow at a rate of around 13 km/hr. Also, there is a probability of rain that might hamper the length of the game.
There is no exact update on how the track at Marsta Cricket Club will exactly behave. However, looking forward to the weather conditions, the fast-bowling spearheads are expected to churn out success at this venue.
Dream11 Team
WK : K Khan, I Zia
BAT : M Farhan, M Usman, S Nawaz(VC)
AR : C Khatri, F Tariq(C) , S Srinivasan
BOWL : F Chaudhry, N Khan and S Khalil
