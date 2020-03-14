KCC vs USRC Dream11 | KCC vs USRC dream11 Team | KCC vs USRC Dream11 Prediction | Hong Kong ODD Dream11

Dhoni

KCC vs USRC Dream11 | Hong Kong ODD Dream11

Match Details:

Date: Sun Mar 15 2020, 10:00AM HKT

Ground : Kowloon Cricket Club – Artificial – Senior

Competition : Premier League Level Domestic Representative

Match Officials : Shiroy Vachha – Umpire Niaz Ali – Umpire Clive Howard

Third Umpire: Kabir Hussain

Scorer Atin Sharma – Scorer Monty Parwani – Scorer Horace Leung (HK) – Match Referee

Preview:

The opening weekend pits HKCC against DLSW, it what will hopefully be a repeat of their thrilling game in the PLT20 league earlier this season.

KCC, USRC will be hungry to taste success in the Premier League, after having gone winless in the PLT20. Their batting struggled throughout the competition, but they put up their highest score at this ground.

They will seek inspiration from that performance, while KCC will look to claim the favourites tag from PACC with an emphatic win on home soil.

Hong Kong ODD

The two sides played out a dramatic tie, with HKCC emerging victorious in the super-over. DLSW will be determined to avenge that loss this time around, while HKCC will be hoping for more of the same magic at their home ground.

Premier League Cricket is back! This Sunday will be the start of the CHK Premier League OD tournament – the follow up to our successful PLT20 tournament earlier in the season!

The five biggest clubs in Hong Kong will battle it out to determine the best 50-over side in the region. Read on to learn more!

Expected Playing11:

KCC:

J Atkinson A Bhagwat Nizakat Khan S Singh R Cox Aizaz Khan W Barkat A Trivedi A Iqbal A Mohammed J Davidson

USRC:

U Muhammad A Abbasi A Khan Z Hayat M Awais Sr I Arif S Khan J Mohammad S Raja A Raza G Sandu

Squad:

Kowloon Cricket Club :

Having lost the PLT20 tournament by the narrowest of margins, the KCC team will be determined to prove that they are the side to beat. Their strength will lie in their experience and leadership, with both Jamie Atkinson and Aizaz Khan in the side.

Jamie will lead the team in their opening fixture but is expected to hand the reigns over to former Oxford cricketer and current CityU professor Daniel Pascoe for the remainder of the tournament.

Jamie and Aizaz aside, KCC boasts no less than 11 other players that have represented Hong Kong in the squad.

Superstar Nizakat Khan will be entrusted with providing explosive starts at the top of the order, while veteran Waqas Barkat will share all-round duties with Aizaz.

Chris Carter will compete with Aarush Bhagwat for wicket keeping duties, and former Namibian quick bowler Jay Davidson is expected to lead the pace attack. Definitely a team to keep an eye on.

United Services Recreation Club :

The newest addition to the Premier League, they are a talented and rapidly-improving young side that will look to make their presence felt after a disappointing PLT20 campaign.

Led by former county pro Imran Arif, he will look to Skhawat Ali and Ahsan Abbasi to provide experience with both bat and ball.

17-year old spinner Ehsan Muhammad and 19-year old left arm seamer Muhayam Zaman impressed in the PLT20, while 19-year old Daniyal Butt will be one to keep an eye on in the middle order.

Young allrounders Akbar Khan, Huzafah Mohammad and Zakir Hayat will add depth and balance to the side, so there is plenty to watch for when they take the field.

Best Dream11 Team Tips:

Team #1:

Wicket Keeper : J Atkison

Batsmen : S Ali, A Abbasi, Nizakat Khan

All Rounder : I Arif, S Khan, W Barkat(vc), Aizaz Khan(c)

Bowler : A Raza, A Mohammed, A Iqbal

Team #2:

Wicket Keeper : J Atkison

Batsmen : S Ali, A Abbasi, Nizakat Khan(vc)

All Rounder : I Arif, S Khan, W Barkat, Aizaz Khan(c)

Bowler : A Raza, A Mohammed, A Iqbal

KCC vs USRC Playing11 | KCC vs USRC Dream11 tips

