KIH vs DOB Dream11 | KIH vs DOB Dream11 Team | KIH vs DOB Dream11 Prediction | KIH vs DOB Starting Lineup | KIH vs DOB Korean Baseball League 28 July 2020

July 28, 2020 admin Baseball, Korean Baseball League, Sports News 0

KIH vs DOB Dream11 | KIH vs DOB Dream11 Team | KIH vs DOB Dream11 Prediction | KIH vs DOB Starting Lineup | KIH vs DOB Korean Baseball League 28 July 2020

Match Detail

Start date: 28 Jul 2020

Time : 15:00

Final Team  Team  & Tips Updates In Our New Telegram Channel Joint Now

Expected Starting Lineup

KIH

  • Seo Geon Chang
  • Lee Jung Hoo
  • Taylor Motter
  • Park Byung Ho
  • Park Ju Hong
  • Kim Ha Seong
  • Li Byeong Wuk
  • Lee Taek Keun
  • Lee Ji Young

DOB

  • Jose Miguel-Fernandez
  • Oh Jae-il
  • Kim Jae-Hwan
  • Lee Byeong-hui
  • Park Se-Hyuk
  • He Kyoung Ming
  • Choi Joo-hwan
  • Jung Soo-Bin
  • Park Kun-Woo

Match Preview

Doosan Bears

expected chance of winning is 56%, but this team actually wins 55% matches

Kiwoom Heroes

expected chance of winning is 51%, but this team actually wins 62% matches

Dream11 Team

Final Team  Team  & Tips Updates In Our New Telegram Channel Joint Now