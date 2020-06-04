KIH vs HAE Dream11 | KIH vs HAE Dream11 Team | KIH vs HAE Dream11 Prediction | KIH vs HAE Lineup

KIH vs HAE Dream11 | KIH vs HAE Dream11 Team | Prediction | KIH vs HAE Lineup
Match Detail
Date : 04 Jun 2020
Time : 16.00
KIH vs HAE , Korean Baseball League 04 Jun 2020
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Match Preview
Hanwha Eagles
expected chance of winning is 30%, but this team actually wins 37% matches
Kiwoom Heroes
expected chance of winning is 70%, but this team actually wins 62% matches
Dream11 Team
Team#1
OF : L Jung hoo , J Jin hyuk
IF : K Ha Seong(c) , P Byung ho(vc) , K Joo hyung ,J Eun won
P : E Jokisch
C : P Dong won