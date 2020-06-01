KOL vs LEP Live | KOL vs LEP Live score | KOL vs LEP Live scorecard

KOL vs LEP Live | KOL vs LEP Live score | Live scorecard | Lineup | Match Preview
Match Detail
Date : 02 May 2020
Time : 00.00
KOL vs LEP , Bundesliga 02 may 2020
Match Preview
FC K0ln
expected chance of winning is 15%, but this team actually wins 2%
RB Leipzig
expected chance of winning is 77%, but this team actually wins 61% matches
Dream11 Team
Team#1
GK : T Horn
DEF : L Klostermann , M Halstenbeg , D Upamecano , T Adams
MID : M Sabitzer , C Nkunku(vc) , D Drexler , E Skhiri
ST : T Warner(C) , J Cordoba
Team#2
GK : T Horn
DEF : L Klostermann , M Halstenbeg , D Upamecano , T Adams
MID : M Sabitzer , C Nkunku(c) , D Drexler , E Skhiri
ST : T Warner(vc) , J Cordoba