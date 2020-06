KSV vs PSV Live | KSV vs PSV Live Scorecard | KSV vs PSV Last Match Scorecard | KSV vs PSV Playing11 | KSV Cricket vs PSV Hann Munden Live Scorecard

KSV vs PSV Live | KSV vs PSV Live Scorecard | KSV Cricket vs PSV Hann Munden Live Scorecard | Live Scorecard | Playing11

Match Detail

Date : 29 Jun 2020

Time : 12.00 AM

Last Match Resut

KSV Cricket [KSV]

KSV Cricket vs TSH Cicket Sports Club

22 Jun 2020

KSV Cricket Won by 199 runs

SG Findorff E.V vs KSV Cricket

KSV Cricket : 168/9

SG Findorff Cricket Won by 30 runs

PSV [PSV Hann Munden]

VFB Falleshben Wolfbergs vs PSV Hann Munden

21 Jun 2020

PSV Hann Munden Won by 5 wickets

Expected Playing11

KSV

Israr Khan, Finn Sadarangani, Souman Das, Satar Khan-Darwesh, Sultan Sherzad-Shah and Shekib Naibkhel , Shoaib Azam-Khan, Faisal Bin-Mubashar, Saied Sajad-Sadat, Izatullah Dawlatzai And Muhammad Samiullah

PSV

Prasanna Ganesan, Parth Bhalodiya, Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Shaik, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Suhaib Wani , Kranthi Venkataswamy, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Neeraj Tyagi And Ghanshyam

Weather Report

According to the weather report, the weather is partly cloudy in Kummerfeld, Germany and there is no chance of rain on the match day

Pitch Report

The Pitch of the Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld will expected go in favor of batsmen and provide some assistance to pacers

Dream Team

WK : S Jabarkhel

BAT : M Samiullah, S Shinwari, A Ahmad

ALL : N Khan Rahmany, A Zadran , I Dawalatzai, M Yousafzai

BOWL : S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, Z Khan Jamali