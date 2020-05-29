KTW vs KIH Korean Baseball League 29 May 2020 | KTW vs KIH Dream11 | KTW vs KIH Dream11 Team | KTW vs KIH Dream11 Prediction

KTW vs KIH 29 May 2020 | KTW vs KIH Dream11 Team | KTW vs KIH Match Preview

Match Detail

Date : 29 May 2020

Time : 15.00

KTW vs KIH , Korean Baseball League 29 may 2020

Match Preview

Kiwoom Heroes

expected chance of winning is 80%, but this team actually wins 63% matches

Kt Wiz

expected chance of winning is 20%, but this team actually wins 45% matches

Dream Team

Team#1

OF : L Jung hoo , J Yong ho, M Rojas jR

IF : K Ha Seong ,K Joo hyung , K Byung hee , S Woo jun(vc)

P : O Despaigne(c)

C : J Sung woo

Team#2

OF : L Jung hoo , J Yong ho, M Rojas jR

IF : K Ha Seong ,K Joo hyung , K Byung hee , S Woo jun(c)

P : O Despaigne(vc)

C : J Sung woo

 