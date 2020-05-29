KTW vs KIH Korean Baseball League 29 May 2020 | KTW vs KIH Dream11 | KTW vs KIH Dream11 Team | KTW vs KIH Dream11 Prediction

KTW vs KIH 29 May 2020 | KTW vs KIH Dream11 Team | KTW vs KIH Match Preview
Match Detail
Date : 29 May 2020
Time : 15.00
KTW vs KIH , Korean Baseball League 29 may 2020
Match Preview
Kiwoom Heroes
expected chance of winning is 80%, but this team actually wins 63% matches
Kt Wiz
expected chance of winning is 20%, but this team actually wins 45% matches
Dream Team
Team#1
OF : L Jung hoo , J Yong ho, M Rojas jR
IF : K Ha Seong ,K Joo hyung , K Byung hee , S Woo jun(vc)
P : O Despaigne(c)
C : J Sung woo
Team#2
OF : L Jung hoo , J Yong ho, M Rojas jR
IF : K Ha Seong ,K Joo hyung , K Byung hee , S Woo jun(c)
P : O Despaigne(vc)
C : J Sung woo