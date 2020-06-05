KTW vs LOG Dream11 | KTW vs LOG Dream11 Team | KTW vs LOG Dream11 Prediction | KTW vs LOG Lineup

KTW vs LOG Dream11 | KTW vs LOG Dream11 Team | Dream11 Prediction | KTW vs LOG Lineup
Match Detail
Date : 05-06-2020
Time : 16.00
KTW vs LOG , Korean League 05 Jun 2020
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Match Preview
Kiwoom Heroes
expected chance of winning is 63%, but this team actually Wins 65% matches , KTW vs LOG
Lg Twins
expected chance of winning is 33%, but this team actually wins 40% matches , KTW vs LOG
Dream11 Team
Team#1
OF : B Jeong dae , M Rojas Jr , J Yong ho(vc)
IF : A Chi hong(c) , L Dae ho , K Byung hee , S Woo jun
P : P Se woong
C : J Sung woo
Team#2
OF : B Jeong dae , M Rojas Jr , J Yong ho(c)
IF : A Chi hong(vc) , L Dae ho , K Byung hee , S Woo jun
P : P Se woong
C : J Sung woo