KTW vs LOG Dream11 | KTW vs LOG Dream11 Team | KTW vs LOG Dream11 Prediction | KTW vs LOG Lineup

KTW vs LOG Dream11 | KTW vs LOG Dream11 Team | Dream11 Prediction | KTW vs LOG Lineup

Match Detail

Date : 05-06-2020

Time : 16.00

KTW vs LOG , Korean League 05 Jun 2020

Match Preview

Kiwoom Heroes

expected chance of winning is 63%, but this team actually Wins 65% matches , KTW vs LOG

Lg Twins

expected chance of winning is 33%, but this team actually wins 40% matches , KTW vs LOG

Team#1

OF : B Jeong dae , M Rojas Jr , J Yong ho(vc)

IF : A Chi hong(c) , L Dae ho , K Byung hee , S Woo jun

P : P Se woong

C : J Sung woo

Team#2

OF : B Jeong dae , M Rojas Jr , J Yong ho(c)

IF : A Chi hong(vc) , L Dae ho , K Byung hee , S Woo jun

P : P Se woong

C : J Sung woo