LAK vs MUN Dream11 Prediction | LASK vs Manchester United | Europa League | LAK vs MUN Match Preview | LAK vs MUN Dream11 Team | LAK vs MUN Injury Update

1 hour ago
Match Detail

Start date: 12 Mar 2020

Time : 23:25

Location: Linz

Venue: Stadion der Stadt Linz

Referee: Artur Soares Dias, Portugal

Expected Lineup

LAK

  1. (c) Gernot Trauner
  2. Petar Filipovic
  3. Dominik Reiter
  4. Stefan Haudum
  5. Thomas Goiginger
  6. Alexander Schla
  7. Philipp Wiesinger
  8. René Renner
  9. Christian Ramsebner
  10. Klauss
  11. Samuel Tetteh

MUN

  1. (c) Harry Maguire
  2. Luke Shaw
  3. Aaron Wan Bissaka
  4. Fred
  5. David De Gea
  6. Victor Lindelof
  7. Bruno Fernandes
  8. Daniel James
  9. Anthony Martial
  10. Nemanja Matić
  11. Brandon Williams

Squad

LASK

Forwards: Husein Balić, Samuel Tetteh, Dominik Reiter, Klauss , Marko Raguž, Thomas Goiginger, Dominik Frieser

Midfilders: Reinhold Ranftl, Peter Michorl, Daniel Jelisić , James Holland, René Renner, Valentino Müller

Defenders: Marvin Potzmann, Gernot Trauner, Stefan Haudum, Philipp Wiesinger , Christian Ramsebner, Petar Filipovic, Markus Wostry

Goalkeepers: Tobias Okiki Lawal , Thomas Gebauer, Alexander Schlager

 

Manchester United

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood , Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial

Midfilders: Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matić, Daniel James, Scott McTominay, James Garner , Andreas Pereira, Bruno Fernandes

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Brandon Williams , Phil Jones, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Axel Tuanzebe

Goalkeepers: Lee Grant, David De Gea, Nathan Bishop , Sergio Romero

Match Preview

LASK

expected chance of winning is 20%, but this team actually wins 44%. LASK previous match was against SV Mattersburg in Bundesliga, match ended with result 0 – 1 LASK won the match.

Top Goal Scorer

  • Klauss 18 match 9 goal
  • Husein Balić 20 match 6 goal
  • Thomas Goiginger 19 match 5 goal

 

Manchester United

expected chance of winning is 60%, but this team actually wins 50%. Manchester United previous match was against Manchester City in Premier League, match ended with result 2 – 0 Manchester United won the match

  • Marcus Rashford 22 match 14 goal
  • Anthony Martial 23 match 11 goal
  • Mason Greenwood 22 match 5 goal

Dream Team

Team#1

GK : A Schlager

DEF : L Shaw , H Maguire , V Lindelof , A Wan Biss

MID : B Fenandes , D Jelisic , V Muller , D Reiter

ST : M Rashford(c) , A Martial(vc)

Team#2

GK : A Schlager

DEF : L Shaw , H Maguire , V Lindelof , A Wan Biss

MID : B Fenandes , D Jelisic , V Muller , D Reiter

ST : M Rashford(vc) , A Martial(c)

Team#3

GK : A Schlager

DEF : L Shaw , H Maguire , V Lindelof , A Wan Biss

MID : B Fenandes(vc) , D Jelisic , V Muller , D Reiter

ST : M Rashford(c) , A Martial

Team#4

GK : A Schlager

DEF : L Shaw , H Maguire , V Lindelof , A Wan Biss

MID : B Fenandes(vc) , D Jelisic , V Muller , D Reiter

ST : M Rashford , A Martial(c)

