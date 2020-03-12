LAK vs MUN Dream11 Prediction | LASK vs Manchester United | Europa League | LAK vs MUN Match Preview | LAK vs MUN Dream11 Team | LAK vs MUN Injury Update
Match Detail
Start date: 12 Mar 2020
Time : 23:25
Location: Linz
Venue: Stadion der Stadt Linz
Referee: Artur Soares Dias, Portugal
Expected Lineup
LAK
- (c) Gernot Trauner
- Petar Filipovic
- Dominik Reiter
- Stefan Haudum
- Thomas Goiginger
- Alexander Schla
- Philipp Wiesinger
- René Renner
- Christian Ramsebner
- Klauss
- Samuel Tetteh
MUN
- (c) Harry Maguire
- Luke Shaw
- Aaron Wan Bissaka
- Fred
- David De Gea
- Victor Lindelof
- Bruno Fernandes
- Daniel James
- Anthony Martial
- Nemanja Matić
- Brandon Williams
Squad
LASK
Forwards: Husein Balić, Samuel Tetteh, Dominik Reiter, Klauss , Marko Raguž, Thomas Goiginger, Dominik Frieser
Midfilders: Reinhold Ranftl, Peter Michorl, Daniel Jelisić , James Holland, René Renner, Valentino Müller
Defenders: Marvin Potzmann, Gernot Trauner, Stefan Haudum, Philipp Wiesinger , Christian Ramsebner, Petar Filipovic, Markus Wostry
Goalkeepers: Tobias Okiki Lawal , Thomas Gebauer, Alexander Schlager
Manchester United
Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood , Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial
Midfilders: Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matić, Daniel James, Scott McTominay, James Garner , Andreas Pereira, Bruno Fernandes
Defenders: Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Brandon Williams , Phil Jones, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Axel Tuanzebe
Goalkeepers: Lee Grant, David De Gea, Nathan Bishop , Sergio Romero
Match Preview
LASK
expected chance of winning is 20%, but this team actually wins 44%. LASK previous match was against SV Mattersburg in Bundesliga, match ended with result 0 – 1 LASK won the match.
Top Goal Scorer
- Klauss 18 match 9 goal
- Husein Balić 20 match 6 goal
- Thomas Goiginger 19 match 5 goal
Manchester United
expected chance of winning is 60%, but this team actually wins 50%. Manchester United previous match was against Manchester City in Premier League, match ended with result 2 – 0 Manchester United won the match
- Marcus Rashford 22 match 14 goal
- Anthony Martial 23 match 11 goal
- Mason Greenwood 22 match 5 goal
Dream Team
Team#1
GK : A Schlager
DEF : L Shaw , H Maguire , V Lindelof , A Wan Biss
MID : B Fenandes , D Jelisic , V Muller , D Reiter
ST : M Rashford(c) , A Martial(vc)
Team#2
GK : A Schlager
DEF : L Shaw , H Maguire , V Lindelof , A Wan Biss
MID : B Fenandes , D Jelisic , V Muller , D Reiter
ST : M Rashford(vc) , A Martial(c)
Team#3
GK : A Schlager
DEF : L Shaw , H Maguire , V Lindelof , A Wan Biss
MID : B Fenandes(vc) , D Jelisic , V Muller , D Reiter
ST : M Rashford(c) , A Martial
Team#4
GK : A Schlager
DEF : L Shaw , H Maguire , V Lindelof , A Wan Biss
MID : B Fenandes(vc) , D Jelisic , V Muller , D Reiter
ST : M Rashford , A Martial(c)