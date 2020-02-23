LAL vs BOS Dream11 | LAL vs BOS Dream11 Prediction | LAL vs BOS Dream11 Team | LAL vs BOS Lineup | NBA 2019-20 | LAL vs BOS Dream11 Prediction | NBA LAL vs BOS Dream11
Mach Detail
Start date: 23. Feb 2020, 06:00
Location: Boston, MA
Venue: TD Garden
Official Starting lineup We update 10 mints before match starts
Expected Lineup
Boston Celtics
- Jayson Tatum,
- Grant Williams,
- Daniel Theis,
- Gordon Hayward
- Kemba Walker
Los Angeles Lakers
- Kyle Kuzma ,
- LeBron James,
- JaVale McGee,
- Danny Green,
- Avery Bradley
Squad
Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward , Enes Kanter , Romeo Langford , Semi Ojeleye ,
Vincent Poirier , Marcus Smart , Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis ,
Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall , Javonte Green ,
Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters , Grant Williams , Robert Williams
Los Angeles Lakers
Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Devontae Cacok,
DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley,
Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James,
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook,
Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo
ABOUT THE MATCH
Boston Celtics
Game points average (Last 10) : 224
Los Angeles Lakers
expected chance of winning is 58%
Game points average (Last 10) : 225
HEAD TO HEAD
Game points average (Last 10) : 205