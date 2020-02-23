Follow Me in social Media Now

LAL vs BOS Dream11 | LAL vs BOS Dream11 Prediction | LAL vs BOS Dream11 Team | LAL vs BOS Lineup | NBA 2019-20 | LAL vs BOS Dream11 Prediction | NBA LAL vs BOS Dream11  

Basketball, NBA 2019-20

1 hour ago
Comments: 0

Mach Detail

Start date: 23. Feb 2020, 06:00

Location: Boston, MA

Venue: TD Garden

Official Starting lineup We update 10 mints before match starts

Expected Lineup

Boston Celtics

  • Jayson Tatum,
  • Grant Williams,
  • Daniel Theis,
  • Gordon Hayward
  • Kemba Walker

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Kyle Kuzma ,
  • LeBron James,
  • JaVale McGee,
  • Danny Green,
  • Avery Bradley

Squad

Boston Celtics

Gordon Hayward , Enes Kanter , Romeo Langford , Semi Ojeleye ,

Vincent Poirier , Marcus Smart , Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis ,

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall , Javonte Green ,

Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters , Grant Williams , Robert Williams

Los Angeles Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Devontae Cacok,

DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley,

Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James,

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook,

Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo

ABOUT THE MATCH

Boston Celtics

expected chance of winning is 45%
Scored points average (Last 10) : 112
Game points average (Last 10) : 224

Los Angeles Lakers

expected chance of winning is 58%

Scored points average (Last 10) : 120
Game points average (Last 10) : 225

HEAD TO HEAD

Game points average (Last 10) : 205

Dream Team#1

